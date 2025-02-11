Here's Where 'Tap to Pay on iPhone' is Available

Tap to Pay on iPhone continues to expand to additional countries and platforms around the world, with payments company Deluxe being the latest to adopt it.



Small businesses and merchants can offer Tap to Pay on iPhone through Deluxe's app dlxPAY.

Launched in 2022, Tap to Pay on iPhone allows businesses to accept contactless payments on an iPhone, with no additional point-of-sale hardware like a Square Terminal required. The feature allows customers to pay by simply tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch, contactless credit card or debit card, or other contactless payment option on the merchant's iPhone. Payment is securely completed using the same NFC technology behind Apple Pay.

Tap to Pay on iPhone is now available in the following countries:



Australia

Austria

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Czechia

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Japan

The Netherlands

New Zealand

Romania

Sweden

Taiwan

United Arab Emirates

Ukraine

United Kingdom

United States

Here are some major platforms that support Tap to Pay on iPhone:

