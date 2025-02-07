Dbrand's Always-On 'Aperture' Case Protects Your Vision Pro Without Interfering With Sensors and Buttons

by

Dbrand today announced the launch of its new Aperture protective cover for the Apple Vision Pro, which is designed to protect the large glass display of the device.

dbrand aperture vision pro
Made in a Voronoi style with multiple cutouts in a polyurethane material, the cover fits onto the front of the Vision Pro. The cover does not block any of the sensors or buttons on the Vision Pro, so it can be left on the device at all times, which is useful for VR games and activities that might lead you into walls.

Dbrand developed the case after seeing a 3D printed version from Kyle Goodrich, a former AR designer at Snap. Apple bundles the Vision Pro with a protective cover, but Apple's cover is designed to be in place only while the Vision Pro isn't being worn.

dbrand vision pro battery case
The Aperture Faceplate is being sold alongside a separate Aperture Battery Holster that matches the design of the cover while also adding a clip to attach it to an item of clothing while the Vision Pro is in use. Both the Battery Holster and the Faceplate are available in black or orange.

The Aperture Faceplate alone is priced at $49, while the combo is $69. The accessories can be purchased from the Dbrand website.

