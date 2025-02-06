Leica Announces $329 'LUX Grip' Camera Accessory for iPhone

by

Leica today introduced the Leica LUX Grip, a MagSafe-compatible iPhone camera grip designed to provide photographers with a more tactile and precise shooting experience, incorporating physical controls and modes inspired by classic Leica cameras.

leica lux grip in use
Leica is best known for its high-end cameras and optics. The LUX Grip is its first dedicated photography product for the ‌iPhone‌. It attaches to compatible iPhones via MagSafe in both portrait and landscape, and integrates with the Leica LUX app via Bluetooth. Unlike the native ‌iPhone‌ camera app, Leica LUX offers advanced manual controls, lens simulations, and color science based on Leica's photographic heritage.

The LUX Grip aims to recreate the tactile experience of a traditional Leica camera. It features a mechanical two-stage shutter button, a control dial, and two customizable function buttons. The two-stage shutter allows photographers to half-press for focusing before fully pressing to capture an image. The dial can be assigned to adjust key settings such as zoom, shutter speed, aperture, or exposure compensation, while the customizable buttons can be configured for frequently used functions within the Leica LUX app.

A built-in battery provides up to 1,000 shots and recharges via USB-C in approximately two hours. The grip is made of aluminum and weighs 130 grams (4.6 ounces), with Leica emphasizing its durability and usability for both left- and right-handed photographers. A tripod thread is integrated into the base.

leica lux grip
The latest version of the LUX app introduces additional Leica lens simulations and a new black-and-white film preset. According to Leica, this update is part of the company's ongoing efforts to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Leica I, the first mass-produced 35mm camera. Among the new features is a 50mm lens simulation, as well as a monochrome preset designed to replicate the look of early 20th-century photography. Leica LUX users can also now apply film grain effects to their images for a more analog aesthetic.

In 2023, Leica acquired Fjorden, a Norwegian company known for its ‌iPhone‌ camera grip. Fjorden's grip featured similar physical controls and concepts that have now been incorporated into the LUX ecosystem.

The LUX Grip is available now for $329, with an optional leather case with an AirTag holder available for $50. The Leica LUX app is free, but full access requires a subscription priced at $6.99 per month or $69.99 annually. Users who purchase the LUX Grip receive a complimentary Pro subscription for one year.

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
39 minutes ago at 06:37 am
Wait - it's just a grip ... no additional lens..
For $329?

And there's a "film simulation" App ... that requires a subscription, even after you paid $329 for the grip?

Who on Earth would want any part of this product?

I think the business world is literally drunk
?
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jjudson Avatar
jjudson
31 minutes ago at 06:44 am

Who in their right mind is going to want this?
Anyone who thinks a Leica logo will help them get dates...
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
EUnifiedMemory Avatar
EUnifiedMemory
30 minutes ago at 06:45 am
Wait a minute... so this is the "camera button" version of camera control on the iPhone 16.. Stop me if you've already seen this
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jml12286 Avatar
jml12286
24 minutes ago at 06:52 am
Seems interesting and kind of cool..., but maybe like max $50 cool with no subscription crap.
Almost like a slightly more usefull pop socket situation.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
miric Avatar
miric
37 minutes ago at 06:39 am
The useless accessory for the useless app.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rikki_t Avatar
rikki_t
29 minutes ago at 06:46 am
Jesus, get a grip, what next a bird seed holder for nature lovers ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments