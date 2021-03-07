Kuo: Apple May Release Augmented Reality Contact Lenses in 2030s

In a research note shared with MacRumors, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today predicted that Apple will release augmented reality "contact lenses" in the 2030s. Kuo said the lenses will bring electronics from the era of "visible computing" to "invisible computing."

Kuo said the lenses are "unlikely to have independent computing power and storage," suggesting that they might rely on a connection to an iPhone or other device, but he did not offer any further details. Kuo said there is "no visibility" for this product currently, so this sounds more like a moonshot prediction rather than a guaranteed product.

Apple's contact lenses could provide a lightweight augmented reality experience without the need to wear glasses or a headset. In simple terms, augmented reality overlays digital information over a real-world view; for example, a person walking in an outdoor shopping plaza could see store names labeled, and perhaps their hours of operation.

In the more immediate future, Kuo said Apple plans to release its long-rumored mixed reality headset "in mid-2022," followed by augmented reality glasses by 2025. For more details about these products, read our earlier coverage.

10 minutes ago at 09:36 am
"hey, look at this!
- hold on, I'm updating my eyes"
1 minute ago at 09:44 am
I mean, we can come up with about anything and say “Apple may release in 10+ years”
