Apple's Mac Mini is Now Three Years Old, No Refresh Date in Sight
Today marks the third anniversary of the last update of the Mac mini, Apple's most affordable and compact desktop computer. The Mac mini was refreshed on October 16, 2014, and since then, the machine has seen no additional updates.
The Mac mini is positioned as a "bring your own" machine that comes without a mouse, keyboard, or display, and the current version is still running Haswell processors and integrated Intel HD 5000/Intel Iris Graphics.
Pricing on the Mac mini starts at $499 for the entry-level base configuration, making it far more affordable than the iMac, which starts at $1,099 for a non-4K 21-inch version.
With the 2014 refresh, fans were disappointed as Apple ceased offering a quad-core processor option and support for dual hard drives, features that have not returned.
At this point, it's not clear if and when Apple will introduce a new version of the Mac mini. Prior to the 2014 refresh, the Mac mini was updated in 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, and 2012, so it's never before gone three years sans update.
Many Apple customers are eagerly awaiting a new Mac mini, including businesses that rely on the machine, like Brian Stucki's MacStadium.
When Apple announced plans for a modular Mac Pro, Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller said the Mac mini "is an important product" in the company's lineup, suggesting Apple doesn't have plans to abandon the machine. He declined to offer up any information on a potential refresh, though.
Aside from a single rumor from Pike's Universum hinting at a new high-end Mac mini with a redesign that "won't be so mini anymore," we've heard no details at all about work on a possible Mac mini refresh.
If a new Mac mini is in the works, though, it could use either Seventh-Generation Kaby Lake chips or Eighth-Generation Kaby Lake Refresh chips, both of which are available now.
The Mac mini typically uses the same 15W U-series chips that are found in the 13-inch MacBook Pro. With Intel's Eighth-Generation chips, the U-series all feature four cores, so should a future Mac mini adopt Kaby Lake Refresh chips or later, quad-core performance will return.
Given that it's October and there are no rumors, it's not likely we're going to see a Mac mini refresh in 2017, but sometime in 2018 is fair game.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
50 minutes ago at 02:30 pm
Apple is really s******g the bed when it comes to the Mac line.
46 minutes ago at 02:34 pm
The 2014 refresh was a total downgrade from the 2012. The EOL was on its way at that time.
42 minutes ago at 02:38 pm
What if the refreshed Mac mini was actually one of the modules of the new modular Mac Pro due out next year? Maybe you can add power to a base configuration to go from Mini to Pro.
46 minutes ago at 02:34 pm
The Mac mini was one of the better ideas Apple had. I have a 2012 mini and would buy another one if Apple did not gimp it like the 2014 models. I think if we ever see another mini it's going to be further locked down regarding upgrades. I'm now waiting to see the entry price of the redesigned Mac Pro's if they get released next year.
45 minutes ago at 02:35 pm
Waiting patiently to upgrade my 2012 model. Luckily I see there’s a thread entitled, “The new Mac Mini is almost certainly coming”, so that gives me hope.
24 minutes ago at 02:56 pm
I wrote Tim Cook two days ago requesting release of new Mac mini. (Honest) Stated my Early 2009 isn’t doing the job.
I’ll let you all know what he says in his reply. :cool:
36 minutes ago at 02:44 pm
I feel like Apple's Mac upgrade pipeline looks something like this:
• Update MacBook Pros every year
*sell iphones*
• Update iMac every two years
*sell more iPhones*
• Update MacBooks every three years
*move more engineers to iPhone division
• Update Mac mini's every five years
*how many more engineers can we move to iPhone?*
•Updates for Mac Pro's?? HAHAHAHA!
*Every employee who asks about Mac Pro now get's automatically moved to iPhone team*
44 minutes ago at 02:36 pm
Touch bar and new colours on the Mac Mini with the same specs ;)
#LighterandThinner
44 minutes ago at 02:36 pm
Apple needs to kill off these relics and simplify its product lines.
Kill of the Mac Mini, iPad Mini, MacBook Air, iPhone 6s, Apple TV (non-4K) and the iPod touch along with a bunch of cables and accessories no one ever buys (in-ear Apple earphones that have existed for donkeys, 30-pin cables etc.)
45 minutes ago at 02:35 pm
I guess u can have a birthday cake celebrate how long its been without an update..
The Mac Pro was "important" as well and it suffered the same fate basically. So the same time frame could be the same here.
I have Late 2014 model..
I have Late 2014 model..
