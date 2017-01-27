MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone Case and Dock From Grovemade

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Grovemade to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win one of the company's wood iPhone cases and a matching dock. All of Grovemade's products, ranging from Apple accessories to desk sets, are made from high quality wood and leather, and everything matches.
Grovemade's docks, priced at $79, are made from wood and solid aluminum. Available in Walnut or Maple, the base of the dock is crafted from solid aluminum with a handmade wooden cap. An iPhone cable routes up through the aluminum base for charging purposes, and it's heavy enough that it's super stable on a desk.
Docks are available for all Apple iPhones from the iPhone 5 and later, and our giveaway winner will be able to choose the wood and size appropriate for their iPhone.
Grovemade offers four different iPhone case styles, ranging in price from $139 to $59. The Leather iPhone Wallet Case ($129-$139) features a frame carved from walnut or maple wood and covered with vegetable-tanned leather. It keeps the display safe from scratches and bumps but leaves the screen and all ports accessible.
The Leather Case ($109-$119) is a standard-style iPhone case with a wood frame and a backplate made from vegetable-tanned leather. Like the Wallet Case, the leather of the Leather Case will wear in and develop a unique look with use.
Grovemade also makes both a plain wood iPhone Case ($89 to $99) and a minimal iPhone Bumper, both designed to add minimal bulk while still protecting an iPhone. The iPhone Case uses a thin stick-on backplate combined with the iPhone Bumper to prevent dings and scratches.
All cases are available in Walnut or Maple wood and fit the iPhone 6 and later. Some of the cases are also available for the iPhone 5, 5s, and SE.
