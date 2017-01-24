Pokémon Go Makes a Late Debut in South Korea

Tuesday January 24, 2017 12:46 AM PST by Tim Hardwick
Pokémon Go finally launched in South Korea today, almost six months after the popular game's initial launch.

Developers Niantic had to overcome some unique challenges to bring Pokémons to the hugely lucrative gaming market because of the way the game relies on Google Maps to work.

pokemon-go-apple-watch
Those functions are limited by the government for national security reasons, because the country is technically at war with North Korea, so Niantic had to use publicly available data sources to fill in the gaps.

Last year, some fans of the augmented reality title travelled to Sokcho, close to the border with North Korea, because the city is not classified as South Korean territory in Google Maps, which allowed the game to be played there.

According to The Associate Press, dedicated tour and travel packages were created for gamers to stay in Sokcho, where local businesses and restaurants embraced Pokémon to appeal to gamers, whose annual average gaming spend is said to be the highest in the world.

Tags: South Korea, Pokémon GO
8 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
garirry
1 hour ago at 12:49 am
Oh my. MacRumors just HAD to cash in on whatever tiny popularity is left of this game.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Sampple
59 minutes ago at 01:18 am

Don't be ridiculous. This is an online tech site. Welcome to the global village!

Besides, Apple isn't quite as disliked in South Korea as you make out: http://www.forbes.com/sites/elaineramirez/2016/10/21/apples-iphone-7-causes-frenzy-in-south-korea-is-samsungs-hold-over-its-home-turf-in-jeopardy/#69582a267a01


YES!
Almost every Korean friend I have here in Seoul has iPhone, average ages run 25 to 45.
Most larger E-Marts have a mini Apple store.
The older 65+ crowd seems more into Samsung/LG.
On the bus I do see a lot of teens with mid ranger/entry level Samsung / LG devices.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Rian Gray
1 hour ago at 01:11 am

And how many of them visit an American tech news website about Apple, a company that is very, very unpopular in South Korea?

Hello! A guy who lived in Korea here! I can tell you there are keen eyes set on MacRumors (mostly to catch new iPhone leaks and designs), at least that's how I first heard of MacRumors in the first place.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]