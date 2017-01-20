LifeProof Debuts Slimmer NUUD Case for iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

Well-known case maker LifeProof today unveiled a new version of its waterproof NUUD iPhone case for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The company put an emphasis on making a slimmer case while ensuring that it remained waterproof and drop proof (up to 6.6 feet), as well as dirt and snow proof.
Like previous NUUD cases, the iPhone 7's screen is uncovered, providing direct display access "while adding minimal size and weight to the phone." The company also noted that all features of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus remain accessible with the NUUD case on, "making LifeProof iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus cases a by-your-side necessity for any adventure."
NUUD for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus is available to purchase for $99.99 on LifeProof's website. Colors for both versions of the case include: Black, Mermaid Teal, Midnight Indigo Blue, and Plum Reef Purple.
"Our engineers consider a lot of consumer feedback in the design process, and they set out to create the best NÜÜD ever," said LifeProof CEO Jim Parke. "They've done just that. The new NÜÜD design for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus features a fully transparent back so you can show off your iPhone and enhanced audio to keep calls and music crystal clear. NÜÜD delivers an experience that's in a league of its own."Other additions to the new case include a transparent back "so you can show off your iPhone," as well as enhanced audio so phone calls and music remain crystal clear while the NUUD case is on the iPhone. The camera cover has also been redesigned to collect less dust so users won't have to worry about debris getting caught and disrupting the lens field.
