CES 2017: OtterBox uniVERSE Modular Case System Coming to iPad Air 2 and 9.7-Inch iPad Pro

OtterBox today announced that it will soon be expanding its modular uniVERSE case system to the iPad Air 2 and 9.7-inch iPad Pro, along with the introduction of new partners for the system like Brydge, olloclip, and Tile. uniVERSE combines the rugged protection of the company's brand with modular add-ons that enhance the features of the case, which is even more expansive on iPad thanks to two slotted rails, a new center connection point, and a removable spine -- all access locations for third-party modules.
The company announced a few partners for the uniVERSE iPad case system at CES. Options for users will include the addition of Tile's Bluetooth tracker, a lens clip from olloclip, credit card slots from Wagner, and a 9.7-inch aluminum keyboard from Brydge.
The full list includes:
The company announced a few partners for the uniVERSE iPad case system at CES. Options for users will include the addition of Tile's Bluetooth tracker, a lens clip from olloclip, credit card slots from Wagner, and a 9.7-inch aluminum keyboard from Brydge.
The full list includes:
- StabylCam StabylRig Image Stabilizer – handheld video and photo stabilizer for clear, crisp imagery and recording
- Tile Slim Bluetooth Tracker – quickly find keys, smartphones and other valuables
- olloclip Lens Set for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus – professional-style lenses to make the best photos and videos even better.
- Wagner wallets and multi-tools – carry credit cards and a variety of tool functions like a knife, bottle opener, saw, hex and more
- PopSockets Grip – get a grip on iPhone with a telescoping grip and viewing stand
- HANSNAP – multi-adjustable hand strap for easy filming and screen viewing
- ECO Sensors SPARROW Portable Air Monitor – a wearable environmental health and safety monitor that measures air quality and alerts the user of life threatening situations.
- Brydge 9.7 Keyboard – maximize the functionality of iPad while providing the productivity of a laptop with this stylish, high-grade aluminum keyboard
- ikeGPS Spike Laser Measurement Tool – comprehensive but simple-to-use smartphone laser measurement solution
- FIRST Healthcare Magnetic Positioning Arm – position tablet in space near workstation for hands-free work
Related Roundups: iPad Air 2, iPad Pro
Buyer's Guide: 9.7" iPad Pro (Caution), 12.9" iPad Pro (Caution)
Buyer's Guide: 9.7" iPad Pro (Caution), 12.9" iPad Pro (Caution)