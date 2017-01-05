CES 2017: D-Link Unveils HomeKit-Enabled Security Camera With 180º Field of View

D-Link has unveiled its first HomeKit-enabled home security camera at CES 2017 this week. The new Omna 180 Cam HD is the first product in D-Link's forthcoming Omna family of HomeKit-enabled devices.
The cylindrical Omna 180 Cam HD features a 1080p camera with a 180-degree field of view, a built-in microphone and speaker with two-way audio, infrared night vision up to 16 feet, and motion detection with the option to record motion-triggered video clips directly to a microSDXC card up to 128GB with no subscription costs.
HomeKit support enables users to control the Omna 180 Cam HD with an iPhone or iPad through Apple's Home app on iOS 10. When the camera detects motion, users can receive Lock screen notifications to get a snapshot of what's happening in their homes. The camera can also trigger Scenes with other HomeKit products.
Like other smart home security cameras, the Omna 180 Cam HD lets homeowners monitor their homes while they are away for extra peace of mind. One of its main competitors is Canary's All-in-One Home Security System and Camera, which also incorporates a built-in 90-plus-decibel siren and temperature/humidity/air quality monitoring.
D-Link said the Omna 180 Cam HD will be available in the first quarter of 2017. Pricing was not disclosed.
