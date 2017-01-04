CES 2017: Ring Launches Motion-Activated Security Camera With Floodlights

Ring, best known for its popular video doorbells, has added an outdoor Floodlight Cam to its security camera product lineup.
The Floodlight Cam is a motion-activated security camera with built-in 3K lumen LED floodlights, a 270-degree field-of-view, facial recognition, a 110-decibel siren alarm, two-way audio, and infrared for night vision. The hardwired, self-install camera is controlled via Wi-Fi with an iPhone or Android-based smartphone.
When the Floodlight Cam detects movement, homeowners will receive a push notification on their iPhone, while the HD video camera will also begin recording so users can see and speak to whoever is on their property through the free Ring app for iPhone and iPad, Mac, Android, and Windows 10 devices.
Ring is accepting pre-orders for the Floodlight Cam for $249 on its website beginning today; orders will begin shipping in early April. Cloud video recording, allowing users to view and download up to six months of previous events, is available for $3 per month or $30 per year if desired.
If a suspicious person is detected, homeowners can scare them off by turning on the device’s siren, yelling over the loudspeaker and pulsing the light rapidly. Not only will this likely scare off a potential intruder, but it will also get neighbors’ attention so they can assist in calling the authorities. Video recordings can be accessed during and after an event and shared with neighbors and local law enforcement.With the Ring app, homeowners can manually flash the floodlights, sound the alarm, and zoom in and pan to focus. Users can set customizable motion zones and a schedule for the lights to turn on and off automatically if desired. The camera is weatherproof and designed for temperatures between -5°F (-20°C) and 120°F (48°C).
