CES 2017: Twelve South Debuts ActionSleeve Armband for Apple Watch

Wednesday January 4, 2017 9:29 AM PST by Juli Clover
Twelve South today unveiled its latest accessory, the ActionSleeve Armband for Apple Watch. The ActionSleeve is designed to move the Apple Watch from the wrist to the upper arm, keeping it out of the way during intense workouts while leaving all of its functionality intact.

Specifically designed for sports that require wrist gear like weightlifting, rock climbing, boxing, Kettlebell training, and CrossFit, the ActionSleeve protects the Apple Watch, keeps it out of the way, and securely holds it in place even during vigorous workouts.

actionsleeve1
The Apple Watch slips into the padded frame of the ActionSleeve, and then the ActionSleeve itself is strapped to the upper arm. The screen, Digital Crown, and side button remain accessible, and the heart rate monitor continues to work. According to Twelve South, the heart rate monitor may even perform better on the upper arm because of its tight fit.

actionsleeve2
ActionSleeve can actually improve Apple Watch's heart rate tracking. How? When you flex your wrist or your watch band isn't tight enough, it can cause inconsistent readings or drop outs. ActionSleeve holds Apple Watch tightly and securely to your upper arm - delivering more consistent skin contact and more accurate heart rate tracking. If you're serious about training or you've had trouble with the Apple Watch heart rate monitor in the past, ActionSleeve might just be the ticker-counting ticket you're looking for.
Priced at $29.99 and available in either red or black, there are ActionSleeves for both 38 and 42mm Apple Watch models. The 38mm ActionSleeve fits arms up to 15 inches, while the 42mm ActionSleeve fits arms up to 17 inches. There's also a 42mm "Slim" variant for the larger Apple Watch that fits smaller arms.

The ActionSleeve is available for purchase starting today from the Twelve South website.

Avatar
bulbae
52 minutes ago at 09:30 am
This is just dumb.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
question fear
46 minutes ago at 09:36 am

This is just dumb.


Actually it's pretty smart. The biggest hole in wearables is that there's no good way to use a wearable for weightlifting or bodyweight workouts. Their position on the wrist means they pick up all sorts of extraneous movements as steps, plus they get in the way of wrist flexion. Can't say if this is the solution, but it makes sense that companies are trying to sort it out.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
tazinlwfl
50 minutes ago at 09:33 am
That's all folks. CES 2017 is officially over. Nothing else to see after this.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
69Mustang
38 minutes ago at 09:45 am

This is just dumb.


What a stupid and useless product....and now there's a strap that holds it to your upper arm.

Is it safe to assume neither of you do workouts that require gloves or wrist articulation? As others have said, this may not be a perfect solution but it's definitely a step in the right direction.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
iPhysicist
44 minutes ago at 09:38 am

This is just dumb.

Thats exactly what I thought.
But then I read the article. For me as a climber this would be a nice sleeve. I can't fill my standing ring while climbing so this would be a nice work around.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
dwaltwhit
45 minutes ago at 09:37 am
I have been in workouts where this would have been super helpful! When you are trying to powerclean, you don't want to damage your watch or hurt your wrist. This solves that problem. Also while I'm working out, an even more accurate tracking would be advantageous.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Cuban Missles
19 minutes ago at 10:03 am

Is it safe to assume neither of you do workouts that require gloves or wrist articulation? As others have said, this may not be a perfect solution but it's definitely a step in the right direction.

Indeed, when I saw this article, my first reaction is why the hell would I put my watch into an armband - this seems silly. Then I read the article and other comments and it began to make sense. I am glad I waited before posting so that I was not the one looking silly. :p
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Mizouse
20 minutes ago at 10:02 am
This would be super handy for me when I deadlift double overhand grip using straps. Or when I bench press with wrist straps.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
penajmz
36 minutes ago at 09:47 am
I actually think this is pretty great. I am at the gym at least 5 times a week and see me using this for weightlifting.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
gsmornot
33 minutes ago at 09:49 am

Is it safe to assume neither of you do workouts that require gloves or wrist articulation? As others have said, this may not be a perfect solution but it's definitely a step in the right direction.

Agree. Not sure I would have one of these in the future but my cycling gloves hit my watch crown at times which can cause issues with tracking. I still want to see my data while I ride so wearing this on my arm is not going to work but its an idea I didn't think of as a solution.
Rating: 1 Votes
