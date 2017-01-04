CES 2017: Twelve South Debuts ActionSleeve Armband for Apple Watch

Twelve South today unveiled its latest accessory, the ActionSleeve Armband for Apple Watch. The ActionSleeve is designed to move the Apple Watch from the wrist to the upper arm, keeping it out of the way during intense workouts while leaving all of its functionality intact.
Specifically designed for sports that require wrist gear like weightlifting, rock climbing, boxing, Kettlebell training, and CrossFit, the ActionSleeve protects the Apple Watch, keeps it out of the way, and securely holds it in place even during vigorous workouts.
The Apple Watch slips into the padded frame of the ActionSleeve, and then the ActionSleeve itself is strapped to the upper arm. The screen, Digital Crown, and side button remain accessible, and the heart rate monitor continues to work. According to Twelve South, the heart rate monitor may even perform better on the upper arm because of its tight fit.
The ActionSleeve is available for purchase starting today from the Twelve South website.
ActionSleeve can actually improve Apple Watch's heart rate tracking. How? When you flex your wrist or your watch band isn't tight enough, it can cause inconsistent readings or drop outs. ActionSleeve holds Apple Watch tightly and securely to your upper arm - delivering more consistent skin contact and more accurate heart rate tracking. If you're serious about training or you've had trouble with the Apple Watch heart rate monitor in the past, ActionSleeve might just be the ticker-counting ticket you're looking for.Priced at $29.99 and available in either red or black, there are ActionSleeves for both 38 and 42mm Apple Watch models. The 38mm ActionSleeve fits arms up to 15 inches, while the 42mm ActionSleeve fits arms up to 17 inches. There's also a 42mm "Slim" variant for the larger Apple Watch that fits smaller arms.
