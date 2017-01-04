CES 2017: HomeKit-Enabled Mood Lightning 'Nanoleaf Aurora' Gains Music Rhythm Module

At this year's Consumer Electronics Show, Nanoleaf is showing off its latest product, the Nanoleaf Aurora. The Nanoleaf Aurora is a HomeKit-enabled accent lighting setup that consists of a number of different triangle-shaped panels that can be lit up in different shades to provide ambient mood lighting.
While the Nanoleaf Aurora has been available for purchase for a few months, Nanoleaf is introducing a new Aurora product at CES, the Aurora Rhythm, an audio visualizer module that connects to the Aurora and allows the lights to fluctuate in time with music beats.
The Aurora Rhythm is a plug-in module that attaches to an existing Aurora display. Its built-in audio sensors pick up on music and transform beats and melodies into color displays. Nanoleaf says it will pair well with all kinds of music and audio, from party tunes to soft romantic music to video games.
Nanoleaf plans to debut the Aurora Rhythm in the summer of 2017, and the Rhythm Scenes will be available soon. Pricing for the Aurora Rhythm has not been announced, but the original Aurora Smarter Kit can be purchased from the Nanoleaf website for $199.99.
"Adding the audio visualizer to the Aurora was the natural next step for Nanoleaf," states Gimmy Chu, CEO and Co-Founder of Nanoleaf. "The most overwhelming piece of feedback we've received since the Aurora launch has been 'does this sync with music?'" Visuals play an incredible part in our experiences, but our senses extend so much further than that. Sound, along with sight, is one of the most interactive senses we have. With the Aurora Rhythm, these two sensory experiences can now come together, harmonizing creativity and inspiring self-expression."The Nanoleaf app, which works with the Aurora lighting system, is also being updated with "Rhythm Scenes" that will add the ability to better customize lighting scenes.
