CES 2017: Griffin Unveils New 'Home' Collection With Smart Coffee Maker, Mirror, Toaster, and More

Griffin today debuted its latest line of products at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show, introducing a new set of smart home products that include a Connected Toaster, Connected Coffee Maker, Connected Mirror, PowerBlock Beacon, and PowerJolt Beacon.
The Connected Coffeemaker, priced at $99.99, is the first product in the new Griffin Home collection. It is a Bluetooth-enabled smart coffee maker that works with a companion smartphone app to create a brewed-to-order cup of coffee on demand. Available during Q2 2017, the Connected Coffee Maker makes up to 12 cups and has a timer and other smart features.
The Coffee Maker will be accompanied by the Connected Toaster, also priced at $99.99 and set to launch during the second quarter of 2017. The Connected Toaster is a two-slot toaster with digital temperature adjustment settings for bread type and darkness, with an app that remembers individual user preferences.
Griffin's most ambitious product in the Home collection appears to be the Connected Mirror, which will be available in late 2017 for $999.99. The Connected Mirror includes time, weather, and status messages from other Griffin Home products. Information is displayed at the sides of the mirror and can be customized with the companion app.
The PowerBlock Beacon and the PowerJolt Beacon, the final two products in the collection, are smart chargers designed to remind users to plug in and charge before they run out of power. Each charger features Bluetooth that connects to a smartphone or tablet and keeps track of power level. When a certain user-defined power threshold is reached, the charger will remind customers to plug in and charge their devices.
The PowerBlock Beacon, priced at $39.99, and the PowerJolt Beacon, priced at $29.99, will be available during the second quarter of 2017.
Griffin is also introducing a few new products for iOS devices, including a new Survivor Extreme for iPad mini 4 ($69.99), Survivor Journey Folios for the iPad ($39.99 for mini, $49.99 for Pro), and a Survivor Glass screen protector for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus ($39.99).
All of Griffin's new iPhone and iPad products will be available during the first quarter of 2017, with the exception of the Journey Folio, which is available now from the Griffin website.
