CES 2017: Elgato Introduces Thunderbolt 3 Dock With Dual 4K Display Support

Wednesday January 4, 2017 6:00 AM PST by Juli Clover
Elgato today announced the launch of a new Thunderbolt 3 Dock designed to work with the new 13 and 15-inch MacBook Pro models Apple introduced in October of 2016.

Elgato's Thunderbolt 3 Dock features three USB 3.0 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, two Thunderbolt USB-C ports, 1 DisplayPort with DisplayPort 1.2 support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 3.5mm microphone input jack.

elgatodock1
"Apple's sleek new Mac notebooks deserve a clean workspace that's free of hubs and dongles." said Markus Fest, General Manager of Elgato, "With the new Elgato Thunderbolt 3Dock, it's literally one cable and you're all set."
The Dock, which provides up to 85 watts of power, can charge a MacBook Pro while also providing multiple ports for connecting displays and accessories. It can drive one 5K display at 60Hz through the Thunderbolt 3 port or two 4K displays simultaneously at 60Hz, using both the DisplayPort and one of the USB-C ports. USB-C accessories will be powered with up to 15W and the USB A ports will charge an iPhone or an iPad at full speed.

elgatodock2
- DisplayPort output: up to 4096 x 2160 pixels at 60 Hz

- Thunderbolt 3 output: up to 5120 x 2880 pixels at 60 Hz

- Dual displays: up to 4096 x 2160 pixels at 60 Hz each

- 4K60 over HDMI 2.0 supported using active adapters (not included) via USB-C and DisplayPort
The Thunderbolt 3 Dock will be available at the end of January 2017 and will be priced at $299.95, a price tag that includes a 1.6 ft Thunderbolt 3 cable.

For its HomeKit-enabled Eve line of products, Elgato is also showing off the Eve Extend and the Eve Aqua, but is not making formal product announcements at this time. The Eve Extend is designed to connect to a local Wi-Fi network and act as a bridge for Bluetooth-based accessories in its range, while the Eve Aqua is a wireless irrigation controller that connects directly to a faucet and hose.

Tags: Elgato, CES 2017
21 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Cougarcat
14 minutes ago at 07:04 am

i'm not seeing how this is better than the plugable usb-c docking station.

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01FKTZLBS/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o07_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1


Since it's not thunderbolt 3 it's capped at 4K at 30 hz. This does dual 4K @ 60 or single 5K @ 60. This also charges at 85 watts vs. 60.

Even if I didn't need more than 1080p I wouldn't buy that--they list compatibility issues under Sierra.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
cube
51 minutes ago at 06:28 am

The chips are in the connector...you can add more wire for cheap since no matter how long the wire is it still has the same 2 costly connectors
[doublepost=1483539879][/doublepost]

Good to know, still adds $30 to the cost to get HDMI. I could be wrong but it seems like HDMI would be a better port to have on here than displayport


40Gbps can be supported up to a maximum of 50cm without chips.

HDMI 2.0 is weaker than DP 1.2, they made the right choice.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
69Mustang
32 minutes ago at 06:46 am

Why are these things sooo ridiculously expensive? I dont see why it should cost more than a hundred bucks

All of that super delicious component licensing.:D
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Cougarcat
1 hour ago at 06:18 am

yeah at $300 i am sure the margin is just so tight that they wouldn't afford to throw in another couple feet of wire that would have cost them like 5 cents


Thunderbolt cables are expensive. They have chips in them. OWC's dock only comes with a .5m cable.

OWC's dock still looks better. More ports, $25 less (at least with preorder), space gray. Not sure if it does a full 85w though.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Creep89
1 hour ago at 06:11 am
85w for the MacBook? Looks good. I really need a dock.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
cube
1 hour ago at 06:16 am

$300? So this dock costs about as much as a mid tower desktop computer. and has no HDMI and to get it requires an active adapter which likely then needs its own power source and will not be cheap I am guessing

USB-C, DP, and mDP to HDMI 2.0 active adapters take their power from the port, and they cost around $30 each.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]