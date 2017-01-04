CES 2017: Elgato Introduces Thunderbolt 3 Dock With Dual 4K Display Support

Elgato today announced the launch of a new Thunderbolt 3 Dock designed to work with the new 13 and 15-inch MacBook Pro models Apple introduced in October of 2016.
Elgato's Thunderbolt 3 Dock features three USB 3.0 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, two Thunderbolt USB-C ports, 1 DisplayPort with DisplayPort 1.2 support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 3.5mm microphone input jack.
For its HomeKit-enabled Eve line of products, Elgato is also showing off the Eve Extend and the Eve Aqua, but is not making formal product announcements at this time. The Eve Extend is designed to connect to a local Wi-Fi network and act as a bridge for Bluetooth-based accessories in its range, while the Eve Aqua is a wireless irrigation controller that connects directly to a faucet and hose.
"Apple's sleek new Mac notebooks deserve a clean workspace that's free of hubs and dongles." said Markus Fest, General Manager of Elgato, "With the new Elgato Thunderbolt 3Dock, it's literally one cable and you're all set."The Dock, which provides up to 85 watts of power, can charge a MacBook Pro while also providing multiple ports for connecting displays and accessories. It can drive one 5K display at 60Hz through the Thunderbolt 3 port or two 4K displays simultaneously at 60Hz, using both the DisplayPort and one of the USB-C ports. USB-C accessories will be powered with up to 15W and the USB A ports will charge an iPhone or an iPad at full speed.
- DisplayPort output: up to 4096 x 2160 pixels at 60 HzThe Thunderbolt 3 Dock will be available at the end of January 2017 and will be priced at $299.95, a price tag that includes a 1.6 ft Thunderbolt 3 cable.
- Thunderbolt 3 output: up to 5120 x 2880 pixels at 60 Hz
- Dual displays: up to 4096 x 2160 pixels at 60 Hz each
- 4K60 over HDMI 2.0 supported using active adapters (not included) via USB-C and DisplayPort
