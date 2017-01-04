Apple to Announce Q1 2017 Earnings on January 31

Apple today updated its investor relations page to announce that it will share its earnings for the first fiscal quarter of 2017 (fourth calendar quarter) on Tuesday, January 31.
The earnings report will take a look at iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 sales throughout the holiday quarter, as well as sales of the new MacBook Pro that was introduced in October.
For the fourth quarter of 2016, Apple posted revenue of $46.9 billion and net quarterly profit of $9 billion, or $1.67 per diluted share. That was down from $51.5 billion and net quarterly profit of $11.1 billion, or $1.96 per diluted share in the year-ago quarter.
Apple's guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2017 includes expected revenue of $76 to $78 billion and gross margin between 38 and 38.5 percent. Based on Apple's estimates, Q1 2017 will mark Apple's return to growth following its first annual revenue decline since 2001.
Apple will release its quarterly earnings statement at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time), with a conference call to follow at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 pm. Eastern Time). MacRumors will provide live coverage of the results and the call.
