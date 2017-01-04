Apple to Open Larger Store at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh by Next Year

Wednesday January 4, 2017 8:19 AM PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple will move into a soon-to-be-vacated Gap location at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh, North Carolina in late 2017 or early 2018, according to mall spokesman Brian Asbill, who spoke with local newspaper The News & Observer.

Apple's new store will be approximately 9,000 square feet, nearly double the size of its current Crabtree Valley Mall location, which opened in June 2006. Apple has one other store in the Triangle at The Streets at Southpoint in Durham.

3 comments


jclardy
16 minutes ago at 08:32 am
This is my local Apple store..it is always packed in there unless you go an awkward time like 2PM on a business day. Hopefully they add more genius bar employees, at this point you have to schedule appointments a week out which is pretty terrible compared to apple support in the past.

Also trying to buy something in there is also a hassle trying to find an employee that is available and has an easypay scanner.

I'm surprised they are moving from where they are though, that location is one of the best spots in the mall in terms of foot traffic.
BigD58
16 minutes ago at 08:32 am
Good! This is my local store and I hate it because everytime I go there it is uncomfortably crowded.
