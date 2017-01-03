CES 2017: Kingston Debuts World's Largest USB Flash Drive With 2TB Storage

Kingston Digital has introduced the DataTraveler Ultimate GT, the world's largest USB flash drive with 2TB of storage space and USB 3.1 Gen 1 speeds.
The DataTraveler Ultimate GT has double the capacity of Kingston's DataTraveler HyperX Predator 1TB flash drive released in 2013.
The flash drive is bulkier than average, but it is still much smaller than a full external SSD. The stick is designed with zinc-alloy metal casing for shock resistance.
DataTraveler Ultimate GT ships in February and will be available in 1TB and 2TB capacities. Pricing was not disclosed, but well above $1,000 is likely.
The DataTraveler Ultimate GT has double the capacity of Kingston's DataTraveler HyperX Predator 1TB flash drive released in 2013.
The flash drive is bulkier than average, but it is still much smaller than a full external SSD. The stick is designed with zinc-alloy metal casing for shock resistance.
DataTraveler Ultimate GT ships in February and will be available in 1TB and 2TB capacities. Pricing was not disclosed, but well above $1,000 is likely.
Tag: CES 2017