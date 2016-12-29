Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Here's a Detailed Aerial Photograph of Apple Campus 2
We've seen monthly drone updates of the location during the construction period, letting us keep an eye on Apple's progress, and now SkyIMD has created a neat high-resolution aerial mosaic that gives an incredibly detailed overall view of the nearly-finished campus.
The image depicts the main spaceship building that is the highlight of the campus, with its massive curved glass windows and huge built-in glass doors that open up into a cafeteria area. The aerial photo, composed of ten 100-megapixel images captured with a PhaseOne iXA-RS1000, was made on December 22.
Duncan Sinfield, who has shared Apple Campus 2 drone videos with MacRumors for several months, has also uploaded an updated video captured on Christmas morning that shows the progress Apple has made on landscaping in recent weeks.
Apple plans to have the campus finished by the beginning of 2017, with employees moving in during the first quarter, but landscaping work will not be finished until the middle of the year.
On another note this building looks amazing
Apple will need to us to buy a lot of iPhones, Macs and iPads to pay for it.
We already did.:)
Yet people buy them by the millions, it's not overcharging, if that is the case none would buy Apple stuff.
Wow, an office building. I'm supposed to care about an office building. If Cook was an astute CEO, he'd have built the thing somewhere besides California, where cost of doing business was cheaper and employees could enjoy a more affordable cost of living.
Nice. Call out Cook for a building he didn't plan. Macrumors users at their finest.
On another note this building looks amazing
Wow, an office building. I'm supposed to care about an office building. If Cook was an astute CEO, he'd have built the thing somewhere besides California, where cost of doing business was cheaper and employees could enjoy a more affordable cost of living.And need to relocate all the employees? The talent migrated to California a generation ago. It's the reality they had to work with. And there's something to be said for keeping HQ where the company was founded.
Donuts. I think of donuts. I can't wait to see what they do with the courtyard.
Or better yet, will this be destroyed in Independence Day part 3 (or 4,5, or 6)?
