New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Here's a Detailed Aerial Photograph of Apple Campus 2

Thursday December 29, 2016 1:20 pm PST by Juli Clover
Apple's spaceship-shaped campus in Cupertino, California is nearing completion, and most of the ring-shaped main structure and auxiliary buildings have been finished.

We've seen monthly drone updates of the location during the construction period, letting us keep an eye on Apple's progress, and now SkyIMD has created a neat high-resolution aerial mosaic that gives an incredibly detailed overall view of the nearly-finished campus.

applecampus2aerial
Click here to see a larger high-resolution image on the SkyIMD website
The image depicts the main spaceship building that is the highlight of the campus, with its massive curved glass windows and huge built-in glass doors that open up into a cafeteria area. The aerial photo, composed of ten 100-megapixel images captured with a PhaseOne iXA-RS1000, was made on December 22.

Duncan Sinfield, who has shared Apple Campus 2 drone videos with MacRumors for several months, has also uploaded an updated video captured on Christmas morning that shows the progress Apple has made on landscaping in recent weeks.


Apple plans to have the campus finished by the beginning of 2017, with employees moving in during the first quarter, but landscaping work will not be finished until the middle of the year.

Tag: Apple Campus 2
[ 34 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
coolbreeze
1 hour ago at 01:24 pm
How are they going to pay for this? I thought they were going out of business soon.

Or maybe I've been here too long, wading in the toxicity of the posts.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
Amacfa
57 minutes ago at 01:44 pm

Look what overcharging customers can achieve!

Report trolls everyone, hit the report button so we can clean up the toxciticty of this forum.

On another note this building looks amazing
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
justperry
1 hour ago at 01:33 pm
That building is really huge.

Apple will need to us to buy a lot of iPhones, Macs and iPads to pay for it.


We already did.:)
[doublepost=1483047341][/doublepost]

Look what overcharging customers can achieve!


Yet people buy them by the millions, it's not overcharging, if that is the case none would buy Apple stuff.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
chr1s60
43 minutes ago at 01:58 pm
All those work stations inside, not a headphone jack to be found ;(
[doublepost=1483048764][/doublepost]

Wow, an office building. I'm supposed to care about an office building. If Cook was an astute CEO, he'd have built the thing somewhere besides California, where cost of doing business was cheaper and employees could enjoy a more affordable cost of living.


Nice. Call out Cook for a building he didn't plan. Macrumors users at their finest.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
ZipZap
1 hour ago at 01:33 pm
Look what overcharging customers can achieve!
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
ocnitsa
39 minutes ago at 02:01 pm

Report trolls everyone, hit the report button so we can clean up the toxciticty of this forum.

On another note this building looks amazing


How is stating a valid concern regarding a number of products in relation to this story trolling? On the other hand, encouraging users to ramp up frivolous reporting in order to tie up site resources seems more of that order. So, are you suggesting we report your post?
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
GrumpyMom
40 minutes ago at 02:00 pm

Wow, an office building. I'm supposed to care about an office building. If Cook was an astute CEO, he'd have built the thing somewhere besides California, where cost of doing business was cheaper and employees could enjoy a more affordable cost of living.

And need to relocate all the employees? The talent migrated to California a generation ago. It's the reality they had to work with. And there's something to be said for keeping HQ where the company was founded.

~~~~

Donuts. I think of donuts. I can't wait to see what they do with the courtyard.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Jack Burton
48 minutes ago at 01:52 pm
What post apocalyptic movie will be first to show this in ruins?

Or better yet, will this be destroyed in Independence Day part 3 (or 4,5, or 6)?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Relentless Power
1 hour ago at 01:25 pm
That aerial shot is a piece of artwork. I have never seen anything like this before that is so complex and yet, so simple looking. (Even it's far from being simple with that type of engineering.)
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
lowendlinux
1 hour ago at 01:31 pm
That building is just cool!
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]