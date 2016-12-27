Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Tops Holiday Sales With 44% of All New Device Activations
Apple's iPhone and iPad were the most popular mobile devices gifted during the holidays this year, according to new data shared by Yahoo-owned mobile analytics firm Flurry.
Flurry examined device activations by manufacturer between 12/19 and 12/25, finding Apple devices to be twice as popular as Samsung devices.
44 percent of all new phone activations were Apple iPhones, while Samsung smartphones accounted for 21 percent of activations. Huawei, LG, Amazon, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Motorola trailed behind with between two and three percent of activations each.
Last year, Flurry released a similar report, and Apple devices made up 49.1 percent of all device activations, while Samsung devices came in at 19.8 percent.
Phablets, or smartphones and tablets ranging in size from 5 inches to 6.9 inches, continued to grow in popularity. In 2016, the phablets category, which includes the 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus, 6s Plus, and 7 Plus, was responsible for 37 percent of total device activations. Medium-sized phones, like the 4.7-inch iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 7, were responsible for 45 percent of all activations. Activations of full-sized tablets, like the iPad, have continued to wane.
To gather its data, Flurry measured smart device activations and app downloads from the hundreds of thousands of apps it tracks from December 19 to December 25.
No surprise here. Great job once again Apple.
Now we see why they have little interest in Macs and especially desktop Macs these days. The iPhone and iPad is all Apple needs anymore. They have amazing profit margins and they can sell on brand name alone. The Macs can't do that anymore. The expense to try and compete in the PC market isn't worth the effort when you can sell iDevices in huge volumes with little effort.
Very cool. Oh and it looks like Samsung is still on fire compared to the other manufacturers.
