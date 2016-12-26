Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
B&H Photo Offering 15-Inch Touch Bar MacBook Pro With $200 Discount and Copy of Parallels 12
Just after the Christmas shopping period, B&H Photo is offering impressive deals on the new 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. B&H is offering $200 off with a free copy of Parallels 12, which is worth $79.95.
2.6 GHz 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar - $2,199, down from $2,399 ($200 off)
2.7 GHz 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar - $2,599, down from $2,799 ($200 off)
B&H is also offering non-Touch Bar 13-inch MacBook Pros for $100 to $150 off. Those who purchase those models will also receive a free copy of Parallels 12.
MacRumors is an affiliate partner with B&H Photo Video and may sometimes get paid if you click one of the above links and purchase a product or service.
18 minutes ago at 07:06 pm
A couple more hundred dollars off and it might actually be worth it.
10 minutes ago at 07:14 pm
The new MacBook Pros must be selling fantastical for B&H to offer this deal.
12 minutes ago at 07:12 pm
Funny how these retailers give us a better deal than Apple themselves...
