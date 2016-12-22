Apple Shares Promo Videos for George R. R. Martin's 'A Song of Ice and Fire' Enhanced iBooks Exclusives

On its YouTube channel, Apple today shared three videos promoting iBooks exclusive enhanced versions of titles from George R.R. Martin's popular "A Song of Ice and Fire" series.
Each video features Martin talking about one of the books in the series, starting with "A Game of Thrones," which is the first book. In the two minute video, which is accompanied by artwork, Martin speaks about one of the first scenes he wrote, which involved the direwolf pups owned by the Starks. It also covers the iron throne and Daenerys Targaryen.
The videos on "A Clash of Kings" and "A Storm of Swords," are shorter in length at 30 seconds and feature Martin talking about the themes that are included in each book.
The Enhanced Editions of "A Game of Thrones," "A Clash of Kings," "A Storm of Swords," "A Feast for Crows" and "A Dance of Dragons" are available from the iBooks Store for $8.99 to $11.99.
Enhanced versions, exclusive to iBooks, include annotations, glossaries, family trees, interactive maps, and more.
Each video features Martin talking about one of the books in the series, starting with "A Game of Thrones," which is the first book. In the two minute video, which is accompanied by artwork, Martin speaks about one of the first scenes he wrote, which involved the direwolf pups owned by the Starks. It also covers the iron throne and Daenerys Targaryen.
The videos on "A Clash of Kings" and "A Storm of Swords," are shorter in length at 30 seconds and feature Martin talking about the themes that are included in each book.
The Enhanced Editions of "A Game of Thrones," "A Clash of Kings," "A Storm of Swords," "A Feast for Crows" and "A Dance of Dragons" are available from the iBooks Store for $8.99 to $11.99.
Enhanced versions, exclusive to iBooks, include annotations, glossaries, family trees, interactive maps, and more.
Tag: iBooks