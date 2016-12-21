Apple Releases Second iOS 10.2.1 Beta for Public Beta Testers

Wednesday December 21, 2016 10:44 AM PST by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming iOS 10.2.1 update to public beta testers for testing purposes, one week after releasing the first iOS 10.2.1 public beta and one day after providing the second beta to developers.

Beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program will receive the new iOS 10.2.1 beta update over-the-air after installing the proper certificate on their iOS device.

Those who want to be a part of Apple's beta testing program can sign up to participate through the beta testing website, which gives users access to both iOS and macOS Sierra betas. Betas are not stable and include many bugs, so they should be installed on a secondary device.

ios-10-2-1-beta
It isn't known what features are included in iOS 10.2.1, but as a minor 10.2.x update, it appears to focus on bug fixes and performance improvements rather than major outward-facing changes.

No new features were discovered in the first two developer iOS 10.2.1 betas, and we likely won't know the full extent of the changes until the update is released with full release notes.

Related Roundup: iOS 10
22 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Babu Life
19 hours ago at 10:57 am
Que the "too many updates and apple is failing" comments
Rating: 12 Votes
Avatar
QuarterSwede
18 hours ago at 12:31 pm

I don't mind these weekly updates, makes me think they are actually doing something.

Consistency is a good thing. Anyone who argues otherwise is a fool.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
twocents
18 hours ago at 11:54 am
Are some people here just so petty that they feel obligated to complain about anything including how Apple's software engineers are actively working to squish bugs (and introduce openings for new ones)? Before you answer, keep in mind this is rhetorical
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
LoveToMacRumors
19 hours ago at 11:43 am
I don't mind these weekly updates, makes me think they are actually doing something.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Bigsk8r
18 hours ago at 12:04 pm

Are some people here just so petty that they feel obligated to complain about anything including how Apple's software engineers are actively working to squish bugs (and introduce openings for new ones)? Before you answer, keep in mind this is rhetorical


You do appear to be offering a penny for our thoughts though! ;-)
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Shark5150
15 hours ago at 02:46 pm

Que the "too many updates and apple is failing" comments

And the "Steve wouldn't have allowed this" comments.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Cuban Missles
18 hours ago at 11:46 am
I wish the Apple apps like Pages and Numbers and Photos got weekly updates as well.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
skinned66
18 hours ago at 12:10 pm

I don't mind these weekly updates, makes me think they are actually doing something.

I don't mind them either.

Some detailed release notes would be nice though. It's mildly frustrating installing them without knowing what's in them.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
WBRacing
17 hours ago at 12:53 pm

Que the "too many updates and apple is failing" comments

Along with the fresh and ever original observational comments...
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
GoodWheaties
18 hours ago at 12:11 pm
Are any of these updates going to stop Safari on my iPad Air 2 from blanking out my most recently used tab every so often? Anybody else have that happen to them?
Rating: 2 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]