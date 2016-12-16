MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Slate MacBook Lap Desk or Magic Trackpad Holder From iSkelter

Friday December 16, 2016 11:19 AM PST by Juli Clover
For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with iSkelter to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win one of iSkelter's Slate 2.0 Lap Desks or Magic Trackpad 2 Stations. For those unfamiliar with iSkelter, the company makes a range of handmade high-quality wooden lap desks and desk accessories.

The Slate 2.0, designed for Apple's line of MacBooks, is a lap desk with a built in MacBook holder and a cutout to hold an iPhone, iPad, or another small accessory. It's been designed as an ideal mobile workspace for use on a couch, in bed, or anywhere else where there's no standard desk available.

slate1
Made from either light bamboo or a darker walnut bamboo, the Slate 2.0 is priced starting at $70 and can be customized with additional desk space, a white board, or a built-in mousepad. Holes are cut into the bottom of the Slate 2.0 for ventilation and to keep it light and easy to carry. The Slate 2.0 fits all of Apple's notebooks, from the 11-inch MacBook Air to the 15-inch MacBook Pro.

slate2
One of iSkelter's other new products is the Magic Trackpad 2 Station, which is a lap accessory that holds a Magic Keyboard and a Magic Trackpad so you can use them in your lap with an iMac or a MacBook.


magictrackpadstation2
The Magic Trackpad 2 Station, priced starting at $60, has precise cutouts specifically designed for Apple's Keyboard and Trackpad. A felt lining keeps your accessories from getting scratched, and since it's made from bamboo, it's lightweight and easy to store.

magictrackpad
iSkelter has a wide range of other products, from lap desks to Apple Watch charging stations to full-on desks, but we're giving
six MacRumors readers a chance to win their choice of a Slate 2.0 LapDesk with Mousepad or a Station for Trackpad 2.

To enter to win, use the Rafflecopter widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner and send the prize. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

a Rafflecopter giveaway
The contest will run from today (December 16) at 11:15 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:15 a.m. Pacific Time on December 23. The winners will be chosen randomly on December 23 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

Avatar
Johnny907
5 days ago at 03:52 am

Yeah, and that $70 price tag is just insulting.

My old black MacBook ran pretty hot, so I just bought a thick bamboo cutting board for like $15 and used that as a "lap desk" to keep from cooking my legs.

When I got a much cooler-running MacBook Air, I just started using it as a cutting board.

My wife did the same thing for me last birthday. She took a bamboo cutting board and stapled a beanbag filled pillow she'd sewn to the underside. Total cost: 24-25 bucks and maybe half hour of work. Got the idea off Etsy. I love it and it's a lot more comfortable than this thing looks.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
ignatius345
5 days ago at 07:27 pm

So it's a plank of wood with holes drilled in it. Yeah no, I'm good thanks.

Yeah, and that $70 price tag is just insulting.

My old black MacBook ran pretty hot, so I just bought a thick bamboo cutting board for like $15 and used that as a "lap desk" to keep from cooking my legs.

When I got a much cooler-running MacBook Air, I just started using it as a cutting board.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
R3k
5 days ago at 08:04 am
I see a disfunctional cutting board.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Johnny907
6 days ago at 04:10 pm
So it's a plank of wood with holes drilled in it. Yeah no, I'm good thanks.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
justperry
6 days ago at 11:53 am
How can you make something flat out of round bamboo.:confused:


I don't want it! ;-)



You can't get it. :p:rolleyes:






Win it here, it's for US residents only.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ignatius345
5 days ago at 09:20 am

My wife did the same thing for me last birthday. She took a bamboo cutting board and stapled a beanbag filled pillow she'd sewn to the underside. Total cost: 24-25 bucks and maybe half hour of work. Got the idea off Etsy. I love it and it's a lot more comfortable than this thing looks.

AND you can chop vegetables on the couch if you want. It's a win-win.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
christo747
6 days ago at 11:50 am
I don't want it! ;-)
Rating: 1 Votes
