Apple Releases iTunes 12.5.4 With 'TV' App and Touch Bar Support

Tuesday December 13, 2016 10:42 AM PST by Juli Clover
newitunes122logoApple today released a new iTunes 12.5.4 update, introducing support for the new TV app that was introduced in iOS 10.2 and tvOS 10.1 earlier this week.

iTunes 12.5.4 introduces support for the new TV app, plus it adds Touch Bar support for the new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. In iTunes, the Touch Bar can be used as a scrubber to quickly fast forward and rewind through songs, movies, TV shows, and more.

The TV app is the new TV and movie hub on both iOS devices and the Apple TV, and is designed to serve as an Apple-designed television guide to help users find new content to watch. TV has a built-in store that surfaces iTunes movies and TV, along with highlighting a range of apps that offer television content.

Syncing is also an important element of the TV app, allowing users to better keep track of what they're watching across all of their devices.

iTunes 12.5.4 can be downloaded using the Software Update function in the Mac App Store.

Tag: iTunes
44 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
preetb
1 week ago
This is what happens when marketing takes over what had previously been great software. That TV app is simply another revenue line for Apple, steering users away from other TV venues, as opposed to something really interesting and compelling.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
TurboPGT!
1 week ago

This is what happens when marketing takes over what had previously been great software. That TV app is simply another revenue line for Apple, steering users away from other TV venues, as opposed to something really interesting and compelling.

Nope.

The TV App is good UI experience to tie together both the discovery aspect, as well the sorely needed Resume and Up Next across multiple services.

Anyone with a shred of common sense gets this.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
now i see it
1 week ago
I think the headline most readers are looking forward to reading is "Apple Discontinues iTunes".
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Brookzy
1 week ago
12.5.3 already had Touch Bar support. It was pretty buggy though. Hopefully this means they've fixed it.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Rickjames74
1 week ago
They Finally added "See more by this artist" to iTunes. That was really my only huge issue with this version.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
rhoydotp
1 week ago

That's exactly how I understand it. I don't understand why anyone would expect the TV app functionality on MacOS, given that there are no Mac versions of the underlying provider apps that "TV" relies on.


Here in Canada, there are a few providers where you can watch the live stream via Web on the Mac. I'm guessing this will help since each website employs a different way of logging in to the account. This would actually make it better!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
meegwell
1 week ago
Maybe the issue of not being able to browse all your video media (and launch/watch from) in one location that has a good design may be solved? That is, I want to scroll through all my movies from one location (iTunes purchased, Home Videos or personal DVD/Blu-ray rips) using a good interface...not the long list that is currently offered in "computers">Media>Movies.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
dannys1
1 week ago

12.5.3 already had Touch Bar support. It was pretty buggy though. Hopefully this means they've fixed it.


Definitely seems better - it defaults to a log scrub bar when iTunes is in the foreground now - I can't remember what it did before, but it wasn't that.

I also don't remember the play/pause button the Touch Bar being able to play/pause Youtube videos before either. It does now - I know play/pause on the old media controls could never do that, just music apps.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
TurboPGT!
1 week ago

I'm confused. Is the actual TV app supposed to be included or just the Up Next features?

Someone please screenshot what you see.

It would be helpful if the author wrote ANYTHING other than just "Support for the TV App".

There is no TV App on macOS.
There is no Up Next or any other way to watch 3rd party services for which there are of course no Apps to begin with.

The only way support for this would apply is in Home Sharing, device syncing, and nomenclature references to the TV App (as opposed to the old Videos app).
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
JonasMoritz
1 week ago

Adobe with Photoshop (barely) beat Apple with iTunes on adding Touch Bar support. Hah. Wow…

There has been touch bar support from day one in iTunes - have no idea where this comes from, but I've used it all the time on my new mac and I haven't updated to 10.12.2 yet
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]