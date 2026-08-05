 SpaceX Plans Starlink Mobile Service to Compete With Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile - MacRumors
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SpaceX Plans Starlink Mobile Service to Compete With Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile

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SpaceX shared plans to create a cellular service during its first earnings call after its IPO, reports Reuters. SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell said the company will "build out terrestrial" with the spectrum that it acquired from EchoStar.

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She added that SpaceX intends to make Starlink a "true mobile service" that will win "quite a few" customers from Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. Shotwell declined to discuss the costs involved in the endeavor and said SpaceX had "great and new ideas" on how to build a mobile service, such as a large number of lower-cost base stations paired with Starlink dishes instead of cell towers.

SpaceX agreed to pay $19.6 billion to acquire 65 MHz of wireless spectrum licenses from EchoStar in 2025. The spectrum will allow SpaceX to expand its direct-to-cell Starlink satellite service to include ground-based infrastructure.

Analysts told Reuters that without an MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) agreement with a major carrier, it would be extremely difficult for Starlink to compete with AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. 65 MHz is tiny compared to the spectrum owned by the big U.S. mobile operators, and they're unlikely to lease capacity to a competitor.

SpaceX plans to launch its next-generation Starlink Mobile satellites in 2027, and upgraded service that's "100 times better" than current direct-to-cell service is targeted for the end of that year. Shares of AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon fell 2 to 4 percent following the SpaceX earnings call.

SpaceX already has a partnership with T-Mobile to power T-Mobile's T-Satellite feature that offers direct-to-cell satellite connectivity to customers.

Tag: Starlink

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Top Rated Comments

veeco3110 Avatar
veeco3110
12 minutes ago at 03:34 pm

I’d rather pay twice my bill than buy anything associated with that maniac.
What a deranged way of thinking/living
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
erikkfi Avatar
erikkfi
16 minutes ago at 03:29 pm

Going to be a sad day for Elon haters.

Starlink everywhere.
Superchargers everywhere.
Tesla robotaxis everywhere.
Imagine reading this story and your first move is to post defensively about "Elon haters."
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
G
germanbeer007
18 minutes ago at 03:28 pm
Going to be a sad day for Elon haters.

Starlink everywhere.
Superchargers everywhere.
Tesla robotaxis everywhere.
Tesla solar megapacks powering grids everywhere.
SpaceX satellites in space everywhere.

No where to hide, the world revolves around Elon products.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fanboi4life Avatar
Fanboi4life
14 minutes ago at 03:31 pm
I’d rather pay twice my bill than buy anything associated with that maniac.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
paulvee Avatar
paulvee
1 minute ago at 03:45 pm

What a deranged way of thinking/living
Actually, it's called having a moral compass. I feel the same way. I'd rather go back to a landline then hand Musk my data, money or subject the planet to more space junk.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jarman92 Avatar
jarman92
5 minutes ago at 03:41 pm

"defensively" lol
Yeah I’d have gone with “slavishly” or “unctuously” or “cringingly.”
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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