 Apple Starts Preparing for September iPhone Event - MacRumors
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Apple Starts Preparing for September iPhone Event

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Apple is getting ready for its big September iPhone event, which is expected to see the debut of the iPhone 18 Pro, ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max, and an all-new foldable iPhone.

iPhone 18 Pro Rumored Colors
Ahead of the event, Apple is holding an Event Support Experience Program lottery for U.S. retail employees who want to travel to its Apple Park campus to staff the in-person media gathering. According to Bloomberg, Apple will bring in employees to organize lines, check in guests, offer directions, greet attendees, and support security teams.

Employees were told the iPhone event will take place during the first half of September, but Apple declined to offer more specific information. It's likely Apple will hold its event on Tuesday, September 8 or Wednesday, September 9. September 7 is Labor Day and Apple often gives members of the media a day to travel, so September 9 could be the target date this year.

Apple presumably pays for travel and lodging for employees who are invited to ‌Apple Park‌ to work the media event. Retail workers who were at the Worldwide Developers Conference or the iPhone launch in 2025 are not eligible to enter the lottery. Employees can enter the lottery until August 8, and Apple plans to notify winners on August 17.

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Top Rated Comments

U
Unregistered 4U
14 minutes ago at 10:31 am
It’s about time for another “Apple’s having last minute production issues with the iPhone and it may not be released this year!” report.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
L
Lounge vibes 05
13 minutes ago at 10:33 am
I know Apple would never do it, but man wouldn’t it be cool for them to hold an event on Tuesday, September 1, and it be their first in person live event since 2019? The day John becomes the CEO? Where they announced the biggest change to their biggest products form factor since its original introduction?
I mean, talk about making a splash…
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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DocMultimedia
14 minutes ago at 10:31 am
My credit card is ready!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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