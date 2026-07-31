Shazam Updated With iMessage Stickers
Apple today updated the Shazam app with stickers, starting with an exclusive collection inspired by Ariana Grande's new "petal" album.
To send stickers in the Messages app, tap the plus sign in a conversation, select Stickers, tap on the Shazam app icon, and tap on a sticker. You can also send stickers in FaceTime and in other apps where the emoji keyboard is available.
Make sure to update the Shazam app to version 26.14.1 to see the stickers.
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