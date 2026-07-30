Apple Donating to European Wildfire Relief Efforts
In a post on Wednesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook said Apple will be donating to relief efforts on the ground in Europe following devastating wildfires in France, Spain, Greece, and other countries.
Apple has donated to the Red Cross for relief efforts in the past — it does not disclose the amounts.
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