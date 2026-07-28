 Apple Just Became a $5 Trillion Company - MacRumors
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Apple Just Became a $5 Trillion Company

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Stocks App Icon and Apple Logo FeatureAt least briefly, Apple became a $5 trillion company today based on market capitalization, which is the total value of all of the company's outstanding shares.

Apple's stock surpassed the $340 mark today in intraday trading, which pushed the company's market cap above $5 trillion for the first time ever. However, the stock price is bouncing up and down.

Apple is once again the world's most valuable public company, having surpassed Nvidia.

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Top Rated Comments

G
germanbeer007
34 minutes ago at 06:41 am
That means we can start demanding
- 250GB of free iCloud storage for life
- 5% cut for all developers and open up the app store for all countries
- 1TB/32GB base storage/ram for all Macs without raising prices

Apple is a 5 TRILLION DOLLAR COMPANY so they can afford to give us free ****.

because that's how money works, right?

...right?? /s
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spock Avatar
Spock
29 minutes ago at 06:46 am
Apple is clearly doomed. If I were in charge, I'd shut it down and give the money back to the shareholders.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sydnxt Avatar
Sydnxt
17 minutes ago at 06:59 am
5 Trillion and still needs ads in Maps and App Store so the line goes up.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Radeon85 Avatar
Radeon85
12 minutes ago at 07:04 am
I hope these companies crash, as they need a reality check; it won't be the first time either. Apple almost went bankrupt once, so it's not impossible.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jonnyb098 Avatar
jonnyb098
23 minutes ago at 06:53 am
They have Klarna to thank 😂
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
macbookj0e
9 minutes ago at 07:07 am

They have Klarna to thank 😂
Klarna karma 😂
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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