Apple Just Became a $5 Trillion Company
At least briefly, Apple became a $5 trillion company today based on market capitalization, which is the total value of all of the company's outstanding shares.
Apple's stock surpassed the $340 mark today in intraday trading, which pushed the company's market cap above $5 trillion for the first time ever. However, the stock price is bouncing up and down.
Apple is once again the world's most valuable public company, having surpassed Nvidia.
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