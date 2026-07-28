Apple Just Became a $5 Trillion Company

At least briefly, Apple became a $5 trillion company today based on market capitalization, which is the total value of all of the company's outstanding shares.

Apple's stock surpassed the $340 mark today in intraday trading, which pushed the company's market cap above $5 trillion for the first time ever. However, the stock price is bouncing up and down.

Apple is once again the world's most valuable public company, having surpassed Nvidia.