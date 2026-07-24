 Meta Launches Free 'Facebook Verified' Badge to Confirm Real Users - MacRumors
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Meta Launches Free 'Facebook Verified' Badge to Confirm Real Users

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Meta today announced Facebook Verified, a free badge designed to confirm that a Facebook profile belongs to a real person rather than an AI-generated fake.

Facebook Feature
The feature uses a selfie-based verification process: users record a short video selfie, which ‌Meta‌ checks against their existing profile photos to confirm a match. ‌Meta‌ says the process is free and typically takes just a few minutes to complete, though accounts must meet the company's trust and safety standards to qualify.

Facebook Verified is limited to users 18 and older who are in good standing with ‌Meta‌'s Community Standards around fraud, scams, and deceptive practices, and who show no evidence of inauthentic behavior. The badge is not available for Pages or ProMode accounts, positioning it squarely as a personal-profile feature rather than one aimed at creators or businesses.

Once verified, the badge will appear on Marketplace, Dating, Groups, and Profile, with ‌Meta‌ planning to extend it to Feed posts over time. There is no subscription fee for the feature, and the badge carries across the platform once a user has completed the one-time verification process.

The launch is separate from ‌Meta‌ Verified, the company's existing paid subscription that bundles a verified badge with extras like impersonation protection and direct account support. Facebook Verified is free and narrower in scope, aimed specifically at signaling humanity rather than offering premium account features.

Facebook Verified is rolling out in phases, starting in select markets, with ‌Meta‌ planning to expand availability globally over time.

Tags: Facebook, Meta Guide

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Top Rated Comments

T
tonmischa
9 minutes ago at 07:06 am
Now Mets can collect millions of 3D scans of people‘s faces.
For free. With people‘s consent.

Let’s see what these scans will be used for in the future.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
IIGS User Avatar
IIGS User
17 minutes ago at 06:58 am
Look at my Facebook "verified" not me badge.

No thanks to social media. Left it over 6 years ago. Never looked back. Nothing but a dumpster fire.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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