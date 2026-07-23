Emergency SOS via Satellite Expands to Two More Countries
Emergency SOS via satellite is now available in Andorra and Iceland, according to an updated Apple support document.
Available on the iPhone 14 and newer and the Apple Watch Ultra 3, Emergency SOS via satellite allows you to text emergency services when you are in a supported area without Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity. The feature requires iOS 26.4 and watchOS 26.4 or later in Andorra and Iceland.
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