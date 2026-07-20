Apple Sports App Updated With Additional Soccer Leagues Following 2026 FIFA World Cup

Apple Sports was updated today with support for additional soccer leagues in Asia and Europe, plus the ability to see formations across most soccer leagues. The update arrives just one day after the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain.



The new leagues available in the app:

Belgian Pro League (Belgium)

Superliga (Denmark)

Eredivisie (Netherlands)

J1 League (Japan)

Ekstraklasa (Poland)

Scottish Premiership (Scotland)

Swiss Super League (Switzerland)

In the latest version of the app, you can now view formations across most soccer leagues, making it easier to see the starting lineup for each match.

Apple Sports remains available on the iPhone only, with version 4.2 rolling out now.