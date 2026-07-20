Apple Seeds macOS Tahoe 26.6 Release Candidate
Apple today provided the release candidate version of an upcoming macOS Tahoe 26.6 update to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming a week after Apple seeded the fifth beta. The release candidate marks the final version of macOS Tahoe 26.6 that will be released to the public if no major bugs are found.
Developers can download the macOS Tahoe 26.6 update by opening up the System Settings app, selecting the General category, and then choosing Software Update. Beta Updates will need to be enabled, and a free developer account is required.
With macOS Golden Gate launching in just a couple months, Apple is likely focusing most of its attention on the new software. We are not expecting any major new features in macOS Tahoe 26.6.
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