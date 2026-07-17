Apple Passed Nvidia to Become World's Most Valuable Company Again
Apple momentarily became the world's most valuable publicly traded company again today after its market valuation surpassed that of Nvidia, according to CNBC. However, the two companies have since traded places during today's session.
The price of Apple's stock has increased by around 20% since it closed at $275.15 on June 25, pushing the company's valuation to nearly $5 trillion. AAPL is now trading above the $332 mark on the intraday market.
Saudi Aramco technically remains the world's most valuable company, but it is often overlooked in this context because it is largely state-controlled.
Popular Stories
Apple is looking to acquire AI chip companies as part of an effort to reduce its dependence on Nvidia for demanding AI workloads, according to The Information.
Apple currently handles some AI processing in its own data centers using its own chips, but relies on Nvidia hardware housed within Google Cloud for more demanding tasks, an arrangement that includes the Gemini model powering the...
Apple's annual Back to School promotion is now live in select countries in Asia, including China, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.
The offer provides college students and educational staff with a free item with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad model. The exact offer varies by country, with options including a pack of four AirTags, AirPods 4,...
Carrier-financed iPhones purchased from Apple will soon be locked to the carrier, ending a workaround customers used to purchase an unlocked iPhone on a payment plan.
Until the rule change, buying an iPhone from Apple and opting for financing through Verizon or T-Mobile meant you would get an iPhone not locked to either carrier's network. That's no longer the case, and now iPhones financed...