Apple Passed Nvidia to Become World's Most Valuable Company Again

Apple momentarily became the world's most valuable publicly traded company again today after its market valuation surpassed that of Nvidia, according to CNBC. However, the two companies have since traded places during today's session.

The price of Apple's stock has increased by around 20% since it closed at $275.15 on June 25, pushing the company's valuation to nearly $5 trillion. AAPL is now trading above the $332 mark on the intraday market.

Saudi Aramco technically remains the world's most valuable company, but it is often overlooked in this context because it is largely state-controlled.