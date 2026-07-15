Apple TV Announces Return of MLS Following the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Apple today announced that Major League Soccer is returning to the Apple TV streaming service tomorrow, July 16, with the regular season resuming as the 2026 FIFA World Cup wraps up.
Apple TV subscribers in more than 100 countries can watch every MLS match. A separate subscription is no longer required.
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