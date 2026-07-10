 Apple Reportedly Slashes iPhone 17 Demand Forecast Amid Rising Costs - MacRumors
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Apple Reportedly Slashes iPhone 17 Demand Forecast Amid Rising Costs

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Apple has significantly lowered its demand expectations for the standard iPhone 17 because of rising hardware costs, a Chinese leaker claimed today.

iPhone 17 Review Thumb 3
According to the account "Fixed Focus Digital" on Weibo, some production lines for the standard iPhone 17 this week shifted from an earlier 15 percent reduction to plans to suspend roughly one-third of their capacity. The leaker also claimed Apple has made a "very serious" internal assessment of the impact that higher hardware costs could have on demand.

The claims can't be independently verified, plus the post doesn't say whether the production adjustments apply to overall iPhone 17 output or only to certain manufacturing lines, so caution is advised.

Higher component costs are impacting the electronics industry worldwide due to intense demand from AI companies intent on maximizing data center buildout, and Apple is far from immune.

The doubling cost of memory and storage chips over the last year recently led Apple to increase prices across multiple product lines, which CEO Tim Cook called "unavoidable." So far, iPhones have been spared the hikes, but Apple is widely expected to use the debut of iPhone 18 Pro models in September as a chance to increase the prices of its entire smartphone lineup.

Apple is expected to unveil a next-generation iPhone 18 model next spring alongside a new iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2, as part of a new split-launch strategy.

Related Roundup: iPhone 17
Tag: Fixed Focus Digital
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 17 (Neutral)
Related Forum: iPhone

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Top Rated Comments

N
Nik
35 minutes ago at 03:56 am
Demand is consumer-side. Slashing the forecast for demand only makes sense if price increases for iPhone are imminent. Buckle up.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
one more Avatar
one more
34 minutes ago at 03:56 am

I got iPhone 17 as my business phone, and it's awesome. 6.3" is almost perfect, smoothness, screen, everything is better. I love the cameras position. I only buy pro models because of the camera's but I am going to review that as I don't take that many photos anyway. I might just switch to standard model as it's a beast.
Agreed, iPhone 17 has the best value/feature ratio of the entire 17 lineup.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
L
Lukomaldini
39 minutes ago at 03:51 am
Call me naive but slashing demand forecasts because of rising hardware costs makes no sense. Unit cost isn’t a demand factor. If the rising cost of memory caused Apple to increase prices of phones then yes, that would cause demand to fall.

If the price is flat, why would demand fall unless there is exogenous factors affecting market demand…
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Astuces iOS Avatar
Astuces iOS
19 minutes ago at 04:12 am
Apple don't care about customers, they care about making money !
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
L
lapstags
29 minutes ago at 04:02 am
Good hopefully they feel the pain of their greed
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
K
Korito
38 minutes ago at 03:52 am
I got iPhone 17 as my business phone, and it's awesome. 6.3" is almost perfect, smoothness, screen, everything is better. I love the cameras position. I only buy pro models because of the camera's but I am going to review that as I don't take that many photos anyway. I might just switch to standard model as it's a beast.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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