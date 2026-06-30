Apple Creator Studio Gets New AI Features

Apple today updated its Creator Studio apps, adding new AI features to Pixelmator Pro, Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and more.



Apple is integrating Pixelmator Pro with Final Cut Pro, Keynote, Numbers, and Pages. Final Cut Pro users can send a frame to Pixelmator Pro to create thumbnails and social graphics. In Keynote, Numbers, and Pages, users can select an image in a document and open it in Pixelmator Pro to edit, with changes saved to the original document.

The three office apps support generating vector shapes using AI, and Pixelmator Pro is getting advanced image generation and a Content Hub. Users can generate AI images directly in Pixelmator Pro with natural language, and browse a curated collection of images in Content Hub. Freeform also integrates with Pixelmator Pro in iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS Golden Gate.

Final Cut Pro is getting Generate Captions, an on-device AI feature that automatically adds subtitles to videos based on audio. Subtitles can have animations and custom fonts, colors, and positions.

Edit Detection is a new AI feature that analyzes rendered video and splits it back into the original clips on the timeline. Apple says editors can use the tool for edit refinements or assembling a cut-down highlight clip for social media.

On the Mac, Final Cut Pro has an Auto Mask feature that isolates and refines video elements like skin, hair, sky, foliage, and clothing. Users can hover over a clip and make precise adjustments with no manual tracking. Color Match now produces more accurate and natural color matches in different lighting conditions, plus Advanced Trimming lets users fine-tune incoming and outgoing frames one-by-one.

Motion gains native support for scaling vector graphics without affecting quality, and Compressor has an Immersive Metadata Viewer for the Vision Pro. Final Cut Camera is getting expanded ProRes Support, an option to disable digital zoom, and Clean HDMI Out for sending a pristine video signal to external monitors and recorders.

Logic Pro's Chord ID feature has been rebuilt and it is more accurate than before. Apple says Session Players will respond and perform chord changes more quickly. Both Logic Pro and MainStage have a new granular sync mode in Alchemy to open up "new dimensions of sound design."

More information on the updates can be found on Apple's website. Creator Studio Pro includes all of Apple's creative software, and it is priced at $12.99 per month or $129 per year. Up to six people can share a single membership.