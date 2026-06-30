 Apple Creator Studio Gets New AI Features - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple Creator Studio Gets New AI Features

by

Apple today updated its Creator Studio apps, adding new AI features to Pixelmator Pro, Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and more.

apple creator studio
Apple is integrating Pixelmator Pro with Final Cut Pro, Keynote, Numbers, and Pages. Final Cut Pro users can send a frame to Pixelmator Pro to create thumbnails and social graphics. In Keynote, Numbers, and Pages, users can select an image in a document and open it in Pixelmator Pro to edit, with changes saved to the original document.

The three office apps support generating vector shapes using AI, and Pixelmator Pro is getting advanced image generation and a Content Hub. Users can generate AI images directly in Pixelmator Pro with natural language, and browse a curated collection of images in Content Hub. Freeform also integrates with Pixelmator Pro in iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS Golden Gate.

Final Cut Pro is getting Generate Captions, an on-device AI feature that automatically adds subtitles to videos based on audio. Subtitles can have animations and custom fonts, colors, and positions.

Edit Detection is a new AI feature that analyzes rendered video and splits it back into the original clips on the timeline. Apple says editors can use the tool for edit refinements or assembling a cut-down highlight clip for social media.

On the Mac, Final Cut Pro has an Auto Mask feature that isolates and refines video elements like skin, hair, sky, foliage, and clothing. Users can hover over a clip and make precise adjustments with no manual tracking. Color Match now produces more accurate and natural color matches in different lighting conditions, plus Advanced Trimming lets users fine-tune incoming and outgoing frames one-by-one.

Motion gains native support for scaling vector graphics without affecting quality, and Compressor has an Immersive Metadata Viewer for the Vision Pro. Final Cut Camera is getting expanded ProRes Support, an option to disable digital zoom, and Clean HDMI Out for sending a pristine video signal to external monitors and recorders.

Logic Pro's Chord ID feature has been rebuilt and it is more accurate than before. Apple says Session Players will respond and perform chord changes more quickly. Both Logic Pro and MainStage have a new granular sync mode in Alchemy to open up "new dimensions of sound design."

More information on the updates can be found on Apple's website. Creator Studio Pro includes all of Apple's creative software, and it is priced at $12.99 per month or $129 per year. Up to six people can share a single membership.

Tag: Apple Creator Studio

Popular Stories

Apple Acquires Award Winning App Play Feature

Apple Acquires Award-Winning App 'Play'

Monday June 29, 2026 7:39 am PDT by
In February, Apple notified the European Commission that it would be acquiring certain assets from and have the right to hire certain employees from Rabbit 3 Times, the company behind the award-winning app design tool Play. The notification was published on the European Commission's website this week, following a four-month waiting period. Play was a Mac and iPhone app that allowed designers ...
Read Full Article14 comments
iPhone 18 Pro Deep Red Feature

Apple 'Concerned' Over iPhone 18 Pro Data Leak From Supplier Tata

Monday June 29, 2026 11:46 am PDT by
Apple is "concerned" about a recent data leak from Tata Electronics, one of its manufacturing partners in India, reports Reuters. Tata Electronics was the target of a cyberattack, with confidential Apple documents stolen and shared on the dark web. Hackers were able to steal information about the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, including a list of suppliers, parts, and images of the...
Read Full Article61 comments
iphone 17 ceramic shield

2027 iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e to Get 9GB RAM and A20 Chip

Friday June 26, 2026 9:57 am PDT by
The lower-end iPhone 18 models set to launch in spring 2027 will feature 9GB DRAM, up from 8GB, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo says the A20 chip Apple plans to use for the devices will have 1.5GB x 6 dies for a total of 9GB RAM, instead of 2GB x 4 dies as the current lower-end iPhone 17 models use. By lower-end iPhones, Kuo is likely referencing the iPhone 18 and the iPhone...
Read Full Article154 comments

Top Rated Comments

M
MrSnirf
13 minutes ago at 10:32 am

Apple itself is financing this AI bubble and then raising prices on the other end for loyal customers. Magical ...
Yup. Same companies crying about increased cost of memory are the ones creating the demand and then increasing the price to justify it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
963852741 Avatar
963852741
21 minutes ago at 10:25 am
Apple itself is financing this AI bubble and then raising prices on the other end for loyal customers. Magical ...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments