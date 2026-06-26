Apple Donating to Relief Efforts in Venezuela Following Devastating Earthquakes
In a social media post today, Apple CEO Tim Cook said Apple will be donating to relief efforts on the ground in Venezuela after the country was hit by two catastrophic earthquakes this week.
Apple has donated to the Red Cross for earthquake and hurricane relief efforts in the past — it does not disclose the amounts.
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Apple today dramatically increased device prices across multiple product lines.
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After temporarily taking it down earlier today, Apple's online store is back up with a series of product price increases. The changes are as follows:
HomePod mini: $129, up from $99 (+$30)
HomePod: $349, up from $299 (+$50)
Apple TV: $199, up from...
Apple today raised prices on many of its products, including all Macs and iPads, as well as the Apple TV, HomePod, HomePod mini, and Vision Pro. We shared a list of the price increases, which range from $30 for the HomePod mini to up to $1,300 for the Mac Studio. iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods prices have not changed, at least for now.
In a statement shared with MacRumors, Apple said it...
Apple's annual WWDC developers conference is in the rearview mirror, but there is still a lot to look forward to over the next year and beyond.
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman listed around 20 products that he expects Apple to release across the remainder of 2026 and 2027.
Now that the more intelligent and personal version of Siri has finally arrived in beta, a...