 iOS 27 Adds Mac-Like Recovery Mode for iPhone and iPad - MacRumors
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iOS 27 Adds Mac-Like Recovery Mode for iPhone and iPad

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iOS 27 introduces a new recovery mode for iPhone and iPad that lets the device boot into an alternative, lightweight interface without loading the full operating system, similar to recovery mode on Apple silicon Macs.

iOS 27 Feature Dark
To use the feature, users must turn the device off, then hold the side button to power it on. The Apple logo appears as it would during a normal boot, but holding the button for an extended duration brings up a progress bar, and the device then launches into the new recovery environment rather than continuing into iOS or iPadOS as normal. The process mirrors how recovery mode is triggered on Apple silicon Macs by holding the power button.

The new recovery screen offers five options: Recovery Assistant, Software Update, Diagnostics Mode, Erase All Content and Settings, and Recovery Mode. The interface also displays the current battery percentage in the corner of the screen and automatically connects to a known Wi-Fi network, while a power button in the toolbar lets users attempt a normal restart instead.

The addition means some last-resort repairs that previously required connecting an iPhone or ‌iPad‌ to a computer can now be carried out independently on the device itself. Apple's Recovery Assistant tool is designed to handle some of these automated fixes without further input.

The need to use the new recovery mode should remain rare. One scenario where it could come in handy is if a software update fails to install, such as when a device runs out of battery mid-update. Some iOS beta versions have in the past caused devices to soft-lock or enter boot loops, and in those cases, the Software Update option in the new recovery mode could allow a user to reinstall the last stable version of the OS without needing to put the device into DFU mode and restore it from a Mac or PC.

‌iOS 27‌ and iPadOS 27 are in developer beta testing now, with a public beta expected next month, and an official release in the fall.

Related Roundups: iOS 27, iPadOS 27

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Top Rated Comments

M
mystery hill
21 minutes ago at 05:55 am
Does the Software Update option restore the device to the latest stable version, or the latest beta release?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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