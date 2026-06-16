 Apple Faces First Italian DMA Probe on iCloud Interoperability - MacRumors
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Apple Faces First Italian DMA Probe on iCloud Interoperability

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Italy's competition regulator said on Tuesday it had launched an investigation into Apple over its compliance with interoperability obligations as set out in the European Digital Markets Act (DMA).

iCloud iPhone 17 Pro
Under the DMA, Apple must ensure that third-party providers of consumer cloud services can interoperate effectively and free of charge with Apple's iOS and iPadOS software platforms. The rules also mandate equal access to Apple's iCloud service.

The Italian Competition Authority said in a statement on its website that it had proof that other providers of consumer cloud services "may not be placed on an equal footing as Apple's iCloud," as they did not appear to have access to the same software features available to Apple's own service.

Specifically, the authority said that Apple does not allow alternative cloud storage services to use features in iOS and iPadOS that enable users to perform a full backup of their device's data.

The probe is the first of its kind opened ​by the Italian watchdog under ​the ⁠DMA, which allows national regulators to conduct preliminary investigations.

The authority said its findings will be shared with the European Commission "to support it in its role as sole DMA enforcer." Companies violating DMA rules can face fines up to 10% of worldwide annual revenue.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: Apple Antitrust, European Commission, European Union, Italy

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Top Rated Comments

T
tobiastimpe
6 minutes ago at 04:40 am
Interesting. A question would be how such a backup would be signed/encrypted. Giving the user a key seems like a bad choice as this would allow users to read/write a lot of system data.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
E
ersan191
6 minutes ago at 04:39 am
I don't disagree. I have 5TB of free OneDrive storage available but I'm stuck paying Apple $3/month to have backups and photos using native iOS since the 5GB they give you for free is basically nothing.

I'd even stick with iCloud Drive if it supported versioning and had a decent Linux client, but it doesn't.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
johannnn Avatar
johannnn
7 minutes ago at 04:39 am
So tired of this. Can't Apple just get an opportunity to innovate? I really dislike that 99% of their time must go to pleas the 1% of users that care about NAS and SD cards and USB sticks in 2026.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Samplasion Avatar
Samplasion
8 minutes ago at 04:37 am
I'd love to be able to back up my devices on a NAS or external server. This is a good thing.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
11 minutes ago at 04:35 am
I wouldn't mind this and obviously a business decision to get users subscribed AND locker in the Apple ecosystem. On Android you can even do a local back up on a USB thumb drive or NAS
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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