UK to Ban Social Media for Under-16s Starting in 2027

The British government will introduce a ban on social media access for all users under 16 years of age, set to take effect in 2027. UK prime minister Keir Starmer announced the plans on Monday, calling the move "the right step for Britain" and the best way to keep children safe online.

"This is not something I do lightly, and I will not present it as cost-free, as if social media has [brought no] benefits to young people, because clearly that is wrong," he said. "But government is always about choices, and it's clear to me that a total ban is the right choice."

The plan goes further than a similar ban introduced in Australia. It will cover major platforms Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and X. An exhaustive list has not yet been released, but Starmer said the rules will apply to services "whose purpose is to enable social interaction and which allow users to post material."

Messaging apps like WhatsApp and Signal are not covered by the ban, and most social media platforms already require children to be over 13 to create an account and use their services.

Platforms will also be required to stop under-16s from livestreaming, including on gaming services, and to block functions that let strangers contact children. Those restrictions will be on by default for under-17s to avoid what the government called "a cliff-edge at 16."

Meanwhile, "romantic companion" chatbots designed to simulate sexual relationships will have to enforce a minimum age of 18, and AI chatbots in general must restrict "intimate functionalities" for under-18s.



"I am not prepared to compromise on the safety and happiness of our children, and that is why this ban must happen, and that is why this ban will happen," Starmer said. "Yes, it's hard – hard to legislate for, hard to regulate, hard to enforce. That's why we sought a wide range of views on this. That's why we listened to people, had a conversation, we looked carefully at the evidence, learned from countries like Australia that are taking similar steps."

Starmer said he plans to pass legislation before Christmas, ahead of a spring 2027 rollout. The government said on Sunday that responses to its "Growing Up in the Online World" consultation showed that 90 percent of parents supported setting a minimum age of 16 for access to the apps.