Apple to Unify Sign in With Apple and Hide My Email on One Domain
Apple is planning to unify the email domains used by Sign in with Apple and iCloud+ Hide My Email under a single private.icloud.com domain.
Addresses generated for both features will be issued on the new domain, Apple says.
Sign in with Apple addresses currently use the privaterelay.appleid.com domain, while iCloud+ uses icloud.com. Later this summer, both will use the same private.icloud.com domain.
Email addresses that use the legacy domains will continue to work and mail will be forwarded with no interruption.
Developers with apps or websites that use Sign in with Apple will need to make sure their account systems, email validation logic, and allowlists accept addresses on the private.icloud.com domain in addition to the existing domains. Email service providers may also need to update domain-based filtering, suppression lists, or routing rules to include the private.icloud.com domain.
Regular users won't need to do anything, and both features will continue to work as expected.
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