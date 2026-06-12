Apple Highlights New Fitness+ Content
Apple introduced new content in its Fitness+ subscription service this week, including a new menopause-focused workout program.
Fitness+ gains "Strong Through Menopause," a progressive three-week program featuring weekly Yoga and Strength workouts designed to help users navigating perimenopause and menopause build strength, improve balance and mobility, and reduce stress. A new episode of Time to Walk also features actor Busy Philipps, who shares stories from her life including her own experience with perimenopause.
The program complements perimenopause and menopause tracking support introduced in Cycle Tracking with watchOS 27 and iOS 27.
iOS 27 also brings several broader updates to the Health and Fitness apps. Users can now sort by completed Fitness+ workouts, route maps in the Fitness app are said to be more accurate following workouts, and step count is now synced between the Health and Fitness apps.
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