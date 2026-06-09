Instagram Now Lets Users Reorder Posts on Their Profile Grid

Instagram is now rolling out a long-awaited feature that lets users rearrange posts in any order on their profile grid.



The update, which began reaching users on June 8, is available via the Instagram app for iPhone and Android. To reorder posts, users can go to their profile, long-press any post on the grid, select "reorder grid" from the pop-up menu, then drag content to the desired position. Changes save immediately and are visible to all visitors.

Until now, Instagram profiles have displayed posts in strict reverse-chronological order, with the only exception being the ability to pin up to three posts at the top. The new feature lifts that restriction entirely, allowing posts of any age to be freely repositioned. Pinned posts continue to appear at the top regardless of any reordering.

You can now re-order your profile grid on Instagram! pic.twitter.com/Jfd0AgAkOf — hartley (@ihxrtlxy) June 9, 2026

The feature had been available to some users in test groups prior to the wider release. It arrives nearly a year after it was first revealed. Instagram first announced the change in January 2025, partly as an apology to users whose carefully assembled profile pages had been disrupted when the app switched from square to taller, vertically oriented thumbnails.