Iran Reportedly Warns Apple is Among Potential Targets
In a Telegram post today, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that Apple is among a list of major American companies that the country may target amid its ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel, according to CBS News.
The report said the Telegram post listed 18 companies that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps views as "legitimate targets," including Apple, Microsoft, Google, Meta, IBM, Cisco, Tesla, Boeing, Nvidia, J.P Morgan, and others.
The post accused the companies of acting as "spies" for the U.S. government, the report said.
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