 Iran Reportedly Warns Apple is Among Potential Targets - MacRumors
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Iran Reportedly Warns Apple is Among Potential Targets

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In a Telegram post today, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that Apple is among a list of major American companies that the country may target amid its ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel, according to CBS News.

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The report said the Telegram post listed 18 companies that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps views as "legitimate targets," including Apple, Microsoft, Google, Meta, IBM, Cisco, Tesla, Boeing, Nvidia, J.P Morgan, and others.

The post accused the companies of acting as "spies" for the U.S. government, the report said.

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Top Rated Comments

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Artemiz
33 minutes ago at 08:58 am
Gas prices up from $2.80 to $4.20 in under a month and now this.

Thanks Donny for finally Making America Great.
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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Artemiz
29 minutes ago at 09:02 am

Had to be done. Short term pain for long term peace & gain.
How about using that same $200B for needless war and $100M for his golf trips to take care of things here at home instead?

And for that short-term pain, why not draft his sons and Netanyahu’s son? You know? Leading by example.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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jimmy_john
23 minutes ago at 09:08 am

Had to be done. Short term pain for long term peace & gain.
The US was not in any danger from Iran a month ago.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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DblHelix
23 minutes ago at 09:07 am

Iran's allies will support this. Those allies being Russia, China, North Korea and American liberals
Complete moronic post reported for bullying
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
racerhomie Avatar
racerhomie
34 minutes ago at 08:56 am
Following that Book from the 1300s is not doing them so good!
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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Unregistered 4U
28 minutes ago at 09:02 am
They’ve learned what Gurman already knows. Include “Apple” in anything you say and it’ll be incredibly signal boosted!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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