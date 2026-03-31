 Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Max 2 - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Max 2

by

Just ahead of the launch of the AirPods Max 2, Apple has released new firmware for the headphones. The updated firmware is version number 8E251.

AirPods Max 2 Design
The ‌AirPods Max 2‌ include the H2 chip, an upgrade over the H1. The H2 brings several new features like Live Translation, Adaptive Audio, Loud Sound Reduction, Voice Isolation, and more. The new firmware likely optimizes some of these new features.

Customers who buy the ‌AirPods Max 2‌ can follow Apple's steps to get the new firmware.

To get the new firmware, make sure your AirPods are in range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac and are connected via Bluetooth. From there, connect the Apple device to Wi-Fi, then connect the AirPods Max to power with a USB-C cable. Keep the AirPods Max in Bluetooth range of the Apple device, and wait at least 30 minutes for the firmware to update.

From there, reconnect the AirPods to the Apple device, and check the firmware version to see if it's updated. Apple says if the firmware doesn't install, to restart the AirPods Max and try again.

Related Roundup: AirPods Max 2
Buyer's Guide: AirPods Max (Buy Now)
Related Forum: AirPods

Top Rated Comments

M
mgz
54 minutes ago at 11:52 am
It’s insane that we’re this far into AirPods and doing a firmware update requires magical incantations and incense.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
midkay Avatar
midkay
42 minutes ago at 12:04 pm

It’s insane that we’re this far into AirPods and doing a firmware update requires magical incantations and incense.
Plugging it in and waiting a bit is a magical incantation? TIL.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Astuces iOS Avatar
Astuces iOS
53 minutes ago at 11:53 am

They also released their company on April 1, 1976.
That's why Apple is a joke then !
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
mgz
54 minutes ago at 11:51 am

Wow they release on April 1 as a joke !
They also released their company on April 1, 1976.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments