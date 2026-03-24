Studio Display and Studio Display XDR Get Firmware Update

Apple today released a new firmware update for the Studio Display and ‌Studio Display‌ XDR, its two new monitors that came out earlier in March.



The ‌Studio Display‌ Firmware 26.4 update is only for the new ‌Studio Display‌ options, and it is not available on the older model.

‌Studio Display‌ firmware can be updated by connecting the display to a Mac and going to System Settings > Software Update.

Apple did not provide release notes for the firmware update.