Studio Display and Studio Display XDR Get Firmware Update
Apple today released a new firmware update for the Studio Display and Studio Display XDR, its two new monitors that came out earlier in March.
The Studio Display Firmware 26.4 update is only for the new Studio Display options, and it is not available on the older model.
Studio Display firmware can be updated by connecting the display to a Mac and going to System Settings > Software Update.
Apple did not provide release notes for the firmware update.
Popular Stories
Apple has unveiled a whopping nine new products so far this March, including an iPhone 17e, iPad Air models with the M4 chip, MacBook Air models with the M5 chip, MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, the all-new MacBook Neo, an updated Studio Display, a higher-end Studio Display XDR, AirPods Max 2, and now the Nike Powerbeats Pro 2.
iPhone 17e features the same overall design as...
Apple has unveiled nine new products this month, but the wait continues for the next-generation Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini models.
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said new versions of the Apple TV and HomePod mini have been "ready" since last year, but he reiterated that Apple has held off on releasing them until the more personalized version of Siri and other...
iOS 26.4 isn't the major update with new Siri features that we hoped for, but there are some useful quality of life improvements, and a little bit of fun with an AI playlist generator and new emoji characters.
Playlist Playground - Apple Music has a Playlist Playground option that lets you generate playlists from text-based descriptions. You can include moods, feelings, activities, or...