 iPhone Air Said to Be Roughly Twice as Popular as iPhone 16 Plus - MacRumors
Skip to Content

iPhone Air Said to Be Roughly Twice as Popular as iPhone 16 Plus

by

While it certainly has its critics, the iPhone Air appears to have validated Apple's decision to retire the iPhone Plus, if new results from an independent analysis are anything to go by.

iPhone 17 Air Thumb 2 Blue Electric Boogaloo
Crowdsourced Speedtest data published by Ookla suggests the iPhone Air captured 6.8 percent of iPhone 17 generation samples in the U.S. during the fourth quarter of 2025, up from the 2.9 percent share the iPhone 16 Plus managed in the same launch window a year earlier.

However, the gains seem to have come at the iPhone 17 Pro's expense. The latter model's share fell from 34.9 percent to 30.6 percent year over year, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max remained essentially flat at 55.5 percent. The figures suggest that roughly 4 percent of buyers were willing to trade the better camera and processing power of the smaller iPhone 17 Pro model for the Air's thinner chassis.

Apple has had several attempts at making a differentiated fourth iPhone model work. The iPhone mini under-performed over two iterations, while the iPhone 14/15/16 Plus – with its larger screen but without the Pro Max's premium features – fared worse, and neither carved out anything more than a niche fan base. In contrast, the iPhone Air has done what those models couldn't, at least in its opening months of availability.

Based on Ookla's data, adoption of Apple's ultra-thin device was even stronger abroad, with the Air taking 11.2 percent share in South Korea, 8.9 percent in Japan, and 8.4 percent in Singapore.

Separately, Ookla's testing found that Apple's in-house C1X modem in the iPhone Air has reached effective download parity with the Qualcomm X80 in the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and beat it on latency in 19 of 22 analyzed markets. Upload speeds are still Qualcomm's advantage, however, with the X80 holding up to a 32 percent lead in some regions – a gap Ookla attributes to more mature Uplink Carrier Aggregation (UL-CA).

For all the details, check out Ookla's full report.

Related Roundups: iPhone 16, iPhone Air
Tag: Ookla
Buyer's Guide: iPhone Air (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPhone

Popular Stories

imac video apple feature

Apple Released Yet Another New Product Today

Friday March 20, 2026 2:39 pm PDT by
Apple has unveiled a whopping nine new products so far this March, including an iPhone 17e, iPad Air models with the M4 chip, MacBook Air models with the M5 chip, MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, the all-new MacBook Neo, an updated Studio Display, a higher-end Studio Display XDR, AirPods Max 2, and now the Nike Powerbeats Pro 2. iPhone 17e features the same overall design as...
Read Full Article
ios 26 4 pastel

iOS 26.4: Top 10 New Features Coming to Your iPhone

Friday March 20, 2026 2:44 pm PDT by
iOS 26.4 isn't the major update with new Siri features that we hoped for, but there are some useful quality of life improvements, and a little bit of fun with an AI playlist generator and new emoji characters. Playlist Playground - Apple Music has a Playlist Playground option that lets you generate playlists from text-based descriptions. You can include moods, feelings, activities, or...
Read Full Article52 comments
HomePod mini and Apple TV Sage

New Apple TV and HomePod Mini Remain 'Ready' to Launch

Sunday March 22, 2026 6:33 am PDT by
Apple has unveiled nine new products this month, but the wait continues for the next-generation Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini models. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said new versions of the Apple TV and HomePod mini have been "ready" since last year, but he reiterated that Apple has held off on releasing them until the more personalized version of Siri and other...
Read Full Article126 comments

Top Rated Comments

WB2Colorado Avatar
WB2Colorado
47 minutes ago at 09:13 am
I love my Air, I just wish it had the ultra wide camera, then it’d be perfect
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dannys1 Avatar
dannys1
43 minutes ago at 09:17 am
I mean i’m looking at someone that owns an Air right now and I’ve never known anyone to own any of the forgettable budget devices.

The Air is special, it’s lovely to hold and use. I love niche devices that offer something different, not just cheaper contents of the more expensive version like the others have
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
35 minutes ago at 09:25 am
Glad to read that! I've yet to see an Air in person (not that I pay that much attention to what phone a person is using), but I still think it's the best looking phone in the lineup.

Not hard considering the 17 Pro and Pro Max with its Pangea-sized "bump". I have seen them, and no thank you.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
49 minutes ago at 09:12 am
What? But it’s not April Fool’s Day yet
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
19callum93 Avatar
19callum93
13 minutes ago at 09:48 am
I’ve had every Pro iPhone since the 11 Pro, and I sold my 17 Pro Max for the Air. It was the best decision I’ve made! The Air is literally refreshing. I love it!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
MayaUser
15 minutes ago at 09:45 am

I would have stuck with an Air over the Pro if the Air had stereo speakers. Can definitely see it eating into Pro sales.
March 2027 will be the air 2
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments