iPhone and iPad Are First Consumer Devices Cleared for NATO Classified Data

The iPhone and iPad can be used with NATO restricted level classified information after meeting NATO's information assurance requirements, Apple said today. No special software or settings are required.



Apple's devices are the first and only consumer mobile products that have reached this government certification level after security testing and evaluation by the German government. iPhones and iPads running iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 are now certified for use with classified data in all NATO nations.

In an announcement of the security clearance, Apple touted its security features.



Apple designs security into all of its products from the start, ensuring the most sophisticated protections are built in across hardware, software, and Apple silicon. This unique approach allows Apple users to benefit from industry-leading security protections such as best-in-class encryption, biometric authentication with Face ID, and groundbreaking features like Memory Integrity Enforcement. These same protections are now recognized as meeting stringent government and international security requirements, even for restricted data.

Apple's vice president of security Ivan Krstić said the achievement reflects Apple's commitment to security.



This achievement recognizes that Apple has transformed how security is traditionally delivered. Prior to iPhone, secure devices were only available to sophisticated government and enterprise organizations after a massive investment in bespoke security solutions. Instead, Apple has built the most secure devices in the world for all its users, and those same protections are now uniquely certified under assurance requirements for NATO nations -- unlike any other device in the industry.

Apple's ‌iOS 26‌ and ‌iPadOS 26‌ updates are listed on the NATO Information Assurance Product Catalogue, which says Apple devices are able to provide secure access to Mail, Calendar, and Contacts with built-in apps.